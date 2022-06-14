Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump responds to Big Lie being called $250m cash grab as Giuliani denies drunk advice

‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

The select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 reconvened for its second hearing on Monday, with a focus on how Donald Trump and his lieutenants spread the so-called “big lie” in the months leading up to the insurrection.

While scheduled to start at 10am ET, the hearing was delayed after Mr Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Bill Stepien, dropped out of testifying at the last minute citing a family emergency — his wife had gone into labour.

With the inclusion of Mr Stepien’s video testimony, the hearing proceeded with the committee laying out the case that Mr Trump knew he had lost the election but still pushed “nuts” voter fraud claims anyway under the influence of Rudy Giuliani who advised he claim victory early. Testimony from Trump’s inner circle indicated that Mr Giuliani was intoxicated on election night when he made this suggestion to the president.

Some of the most striking testimony came from former Attorney General Bill Barr who said the “idiotic” and “complete nonsense” claims Mr Trump chose to believe about the election led him to surmise he had “become detached from reality if he really believed this stuff”. He added that Mr Trump “never” showed “an indication of interest in what the actual facts [were]”.

Show latest update 1655175614 David Axelrod says Biden’s age will be ‘major issue’ if he seeks re-election David Axelrod, who once served as an adviser to former President Barack Obama, said Joe Biden‘s age will be a “major issue” for him if he seeks a second term in 2024. “The presidency is a monstrously taxing job and the stark reality is the president would be closer to 90 than 80 at the end of a second term, and that would be a major issue,”Mr Axelrod told the New York Times. Mr Axelrod was one of 50 Democrat officials interviewed by the Times over their “frustrations” about Mr Biden. Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 04:00 1655172914 Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump. “My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud,” Mr Barr said . “And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie.” Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 03:15 1655170214 Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night The former New York Mayor and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer blasted the committee as Ms Cheney was delivering her opening statement during Monday’s hearing. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 02:30 1655167514 Trump knew he lost election but pushed fraud claims anyway, 6 Jan committee hears Former president Donald Trump’s decision to lie about the nature of the 2020 election came after his top advisers told him there was no basis to claim he had won, witnesses told the House 6 January select committee. The panel’s second hearing focused on what a committee aide described as “Trump’s Big Lie” – the collection of outrageous theories and accusations Mr Trump and his allies floated to justify his election night claim of victory. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 01:45 1655164814 Kushner says he warned Trump against Giuliani’s wild election conspiracies In video of his testimony, Mr Kushner was asked by an investigator for the panel whether he had ever shared his own personal beliefs about Rudy Giuliani, the president’s former attorney and champion of his falsehoods about the election, with Mr Trump himself. After an extremely long pause an a sigh, Mr Kushner answered shortly, “I guess…yes.” Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 01:00 1655162114 Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up bogus fraud claims: ‘The Big Lie was a big rip-off’ Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic committee member and California representative, said on Monday that “the plot to overthrow the election was complex and had many parts”. She said that Mr Trump’s plan to overthrow the election “relied on a sustained effort to deceive millions of Americans with knowingly false claims of election fraud”. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 00:15 1655159414 ‘Apparently inebriated’ Rudy Giuliani advised Trump to claim victory prematurely The vice chairwoman of the committee made the revelations in her opening remarks on Monday, saying how Mr Trump’s campaign advisers told him to wait the counting of votes and not to declare victory on election night. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 13 June 2022 23:30 1655156714 Fox News cuts off guest attacking network for not airing Jan 6 hearings Radio host Mike Crute criticized the network during an appearance on Sunday afternoon for not broadcasting Thursday night’s primetime hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021. Fox News instead stayed with its regular right-wing opinion-based nighttime lineup of Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 13 June 2022 22:45 1655154770 Schiff notes the whole Trump team knew he lost the election Oliver O’Connell 13 June 2022 22:12 1655154014 Amid calls for Trump to face criminal charges, Merrick Garland says he’s ‘watching’ Jan 6 hearings During a press conference on gun violence on Monday, CNN Justice correspondent Evan Perez asked Mr Garland if he has had a chance to look at the hearings conducted by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot and if he’s learned anything that could be useful for the Justice Department. Gustaf Kilander reports: Oliver O’Connell 13 June 2022 22:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jan 6 hearings - live: Trump responds to Big Lie being called $250m cash grab as Giuliani denies drunk advice