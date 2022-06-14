Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump faces legal scrutiny over $250m ‘Stop the Steal’ fundraising haul

‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

The House select committee investigating the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 held the second of its televised hearings yesterday, this one focused on the so-called “Big Lie” – the false conspiracy that the 2020 election was stolen via massive and organised electoral fraud.

Among other things, the panel heard that Mr Trump and his allies had raised some $250m from supporters which they said was meant to help fight legal battles to overturn Joe Biden’s victory, but which in fact went in large party to Mr Trump’s own “Save America” political action committee.

Mr Trump responded to the hearing with a 12-page statement to counter the evidence. Teasing the possibility of him returning for the 2024 presidential elections, he called the probe “an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the presidency.

“The Democrats know that I would correct all of this, and they are doing everything in their power to stop me – but we can’t be stopped,” he continued. “We have to Save America.”

Show latest update 1655199000 Images reveal threats against GOP official’s family after Trump named him in election tweet A Republican official on Monday revealed the threats he and his family faced after former President Donald Trump named him in a tweet aimed at overturning the result of the 2020 presidential election. Al Schmidt, who resigned from his position as a Philadelphia City Commissioner last year, was one of three city commissioners serving on the city’s County Board of Elections in November, 2020 when his state’s presidential election vote count was targeted by Mr Trump. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 10:30 1655197295 Letitia James raises possibility of “Stop the Steal” investigation New York Attorney General Letitia James is already overseeing a major probe of Donald Trump’s business dealings, making her one of his most hated public figures – and now, after yesterday’s hearings, she is apparently considering a look into what happened to the money raised off the back of the “Stop the Steal” campaign after the 2020 election: Andrew Naughtie 14 June 2022 10:01 1655195400 AG Garland says he’s ‘watching’ Jan 6 hearings amid calls for Trump to face criminal charges During a press conference on gun violence on Monday, CNN Justice correspondent Evan Perez asked Mr Garland if he has had a chance to look at the hearings conducted by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot and if he’s learned anything that could be useful for the Justice Department. Indeed, it was some of the most damning testimony for Trump I’ve ever heard in any of the many Trump corruption hearings I’ve covered over the last five years, and that’s saying something — especially considering it came from one of Trump’s formerly biggest sycophants. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 08:30 1655188200 Truth Social users claim they’ve been banned from Trump platform for posting about Jan 6 hearings Users of Truth Social — former President Donald Trump‘s ostensibly free speech-oriented social media platform — are claiming that they’ve been banned for posting about the Capitol riot committee hearings. One of those users, political commentator Travis Allen, posted a screenshot of his Truth Social page to Twitter, showing that he had been “permanently suspended” after discussing the January 6 committee on the platform. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 07:30 1655184600 Bernie Sanders challenges GOP to end ‘demagoguery’ While a second hearing from a House committee investigating the events leading up to and surrounding the Capitol riots was underway, the Fox Corporation aired a live debate on its Fox Nation platform between Senators Lindsey Graham and Bernie Sanders, who sparred over healthcare, the economy, gun reform and Donald Trump’s legacy. The debate – which aired after the right-wing media network faced widespread criticism for rejecting live coverage of the committee’s first bombshell hearing – largely covered well-worn territory for both men, with Vermont’s Independent senator warning against growing wealth inequality and the North Carolina Republican arguing that progressive tax policies would have disastrous economic fallout. Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 06:30 1655183569 Trump teases 2024 run as he lashes out at ‘pitiful’ January 6 committee Donald Trump lashed out at the “pitiful” 6 January Capitol riot investigation on Monday, after the congressional committee held a day of scathing testimony accusing the former president of lying to supporters and losing touch with reality as he tried to overturn the 2020 election. In the statement, Mr Trump ambiguously teased about returning for the 2024 presidential run. “This is merely an attempt to stop a man that is leading in every poll, against both Republicans and Democrats by wide margins, from running again for the Presidency,” Mr Trump wrote, before blaming Democrats for inflation and high gas prices. “The Democrats know that I would correct all of this, and they are doing everything in their power to stop me – but we can’t be stopped,” he continued. “We have to Save America.” Read the details in this report by Josh Marcus: Namita Singh 14 June 2022 06:12 1655181000 Voices: Jared and Ivanka are turning on Trump — and now you see the true face of the Republican Party Noah Berlatsky writes: One big bonus of nepotism is ensuring that you’re surrounded with unthinking, uncritical loyalists. So Donald Trump must be especially miffed that his own family has been nervously but definitively sliding the knife between his shoulder blades during the ongoing January 6 Congressional hearings. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 14 June 2022 05:30 1655180692 Donald Trump issues 12-page rebuttal to Jan 6 committee investigation Former president Donald Trump on Monday issued a 12-page statement accusing the Democrats of using the hearing to distract the country from domestic issues including inflation and gas prices. “Our nation is SUFFERING. Our economy is in the gutter. Inflation is rampant. Gas prices have reached an all-time high. Ships are unable to unload cargo. Families cannot get needed baby formula. We are an embarrassment around the world.” He also reiterated his previously disproven claim of electoral fraud as he called it a “sham investigation” by the “Unselect Committee”. A video of former President Donald Trump speaking is shown on a screen as the House select committee tasked with investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol (POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Issuing a rebuttal on the second day of House panel investigation, he said the committee is “making a mockery of justice” as they “have refused to allow their political opponents to participate in this process and have excluded all exculpatory witnesses, and anyone who so easily points out the flaws in their story.” Namita Singh 14 June 2022 05:24

