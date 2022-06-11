Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump accused of throwing Ivanka ‘under the bus’ over election testimony

Liz Cheney tells Republicans defending rioters: ‘When Trump is gone, your dishonour will remain’

The January 6 House select committee’s first prime-time hearing wrapped up after two hours of testimony on Thursday after bombshell revelations introduced by Reps Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney.

Former President Donald Trump expressed his rage after the committee played excerpts of interviews with his former Attorney General Bill Barr, daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Mr Trump called Mr Barr “weak” and a “coward” after he told the House panel that Mr Trump’s false claims of a stolen election was “bulls***”.

Ms Trump, one of her father’s most trusted advisors, also said she didn’t think the 2020 election was stolen and respects Barr. Her father countered she had “checked out” before the 2020 election and was being deferential to Barr.

In her opening statement, GOP lawmaker Ms Cheney, noted a number of her party sought pardons from Mr Trump for their part in trying to overturn the election: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonour will remain.”

Some 20 million Americans tuned in to watch, ratings show — equivalent to the audience for Sunday Night Football. That figure does not include streaming services.

Show latest update 1654950652 Jimmy Kimmel: Ivanka was ‘thrown under the Access Hollywood bus’ Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel lampooned the family drama over Ivanka Trump’s testimony before the January 6 committee, noting how Donald Trump threw a fit over his daughter’s assertion that she did not believe the 2020 election was stolen. “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I love his argument that Ivanka, his senior White House adviser, had checked out. In the Trump family, that’s called being thrown under the Access Hollywood bus,” Mr Kimmel responded, according to The Daily Beast. David Taintor 11 June 2022 13:30 1654950600 Report says Ginni Thomas asked 29 Arizona state legislators to overturn Biden’s victory in the state Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed 29 state legislators in Arizona to push aside Joe Biden’s win in the state and instead “choose” their own electors, The Washington Post reported. Eric Garcia reports: Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 13:30 1654948800 What to expect from the January 6 committee’s next hearing The House January 6 select committee’s next hearing will largely focus on showing that former president Donald Trump knew he had legitimately lost the 2020 election when he began spreading the lies which culminated in the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, but nonetheless mounted an extensive propaganda campaign to convince his supporters that he was the true victor. Monday’s hearing, the second of an expected six sessions this month, will zoom in on the role played by the news media in the run-up to the 6 January 2021 attack. Andrew Feinberg reports: Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 13:00 1654945200 Biden: ‘Forces that led to January 6th remain at work today’ President Joe Biden spoke about the revelations made public at the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol. Mr Biden made his remarks while speaking at the port of Los Angeles to speak about supply chain issues. But he began his address by speaking about speaking about the committee’s first prime time hearing on Thursday evening, which featured testimony from documentarian Nicholas Quested and officer Caroline Edwards. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 12:00 1654941600 Liz Cheney lauded for prosecutorial performance Liz Cheney, the anti-Trump Wyoming Republican representative, put her career on the line as one of just two members of the GOP on the January 6 Committee. However, after the first public hearing on Thursday, she has been widely praised for her courage and prosecutorial performance in laying out the case against former president Donald Trump. Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 11:00 1654938000 Hannity wildly claims Jan 6 hearing makes Trump ‘look good’ Sean Hannity had a surprising analysis of Thursday’s primetime hearing hosted by the select committee investigating January 6 after it ended. The longtime ally of Donald Trump declared during his show that the former president came out of the event, which showcased never-before-seen gripping footage of rioters viciously assaulting members of law enforcement and bashing through windows, looking “good”. That’s despite lawmakers on the panel stating clearly that the ex-president had done nothing during the attack to deploy law enforcement backup to the Hill. John Bowden reports: Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 10:00 1654934400 Will Biden benefit from Capitol riots investigation? No serving president has ever wondered aloud whether their vice president should be hanged, as the evidence shows Donald Trump said about Mike Pence on 6 January 2021. But will such revelations turn voters against the Republicans in significant numbers, asks Sean O’Grady. Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 09:00 1654930800 What’s next for the January 6 panel? The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has laid out a roadmap for the hearings this month as it examines President Donald Trump‘s responsibility for the melee and the damage that resulted for law enforcement officers, members of Congress and others in attendance that day. The next round of hearings won’t take place in prime time like the debut on Thursday, but lawmakers will go into greater detail about specific aspects of the insurrection. Here’s a snapshot of what the committee says is ahead: Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 08:00 1654927200 Donald Trump Jr launches fresh social media attack on Amber Heard During a tense prime-time hearing on Thursday night, the House panel directly blamed former President Donald Trump for the 2021 insurrection, which they said was an “attempted coup”. Mr Trump Jr apparently wasn’t paying attention to what was unfolding at the hearing, as took to Instagram to post an image with the words “believe all women? Really? All of them? That’s the dumbest thing I’ve Amber Heard”. Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 07:00 1654923600 Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump‘s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the office led by Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who briefly worked for Trump, came after Gableman berated the judge and refused to answer any questions on the witness stand. Gableman had not wanted to testify, but Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ordered him to appear. Remington did not immediately announce a penalty in court on Friday, saying he would provide that in a written decision. Oliver O’Connell 11 June 2022 06:00

