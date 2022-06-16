Jan 6 hearings – live: Newly released photos show Pence and family in hiding during Capitol riot

‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

A newly released photograph shows then-vice president Mike Pence and his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

The image, obtained by ABC News , shows Mr Pence inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor with his wife Karen Pence, his brother (US representative Greg Pence) and the his daughter Charlotte. Karen Pence can be seen drawing the curtains to the room.

Meanwhile, the panel has released footage of a tour given the day before the Capitol riot by Republican congressman Barry Loudermilk – pointing out that “individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints”.

Mr Loudermilk denies that the tour provided a “reconnaissance” opportunity to his visitors, and a letter from the Capitol Police released earlier this week said that the force is not treating it as suspicious.

Show latest update 1655374715 Mike Lindell’s pillows thrown out by crucial retailer Mike Lindell, the sometimes unhinged Trump enthusiast and election fraud conspiracy theorist who was one of the mainstays of the “Stop the Steal” effort, has suffered yet another blow to the MyPillow business he has built over the years: in a Truth Social post, he shared the news that his products have been removed from Wal-Marts across the US. Andrew Naughtie 16 June 2022 11:18 1655372388 Watch: Loudermilk defends constituents who took Capitol complex photos GOP Congressman Barry Loudermilk last night went on Fox News to discuss the footage showing him giving a tour to a group of constituents on 5 January 2022 – and in particular the matter of the group taking pictures in the underground hallways between the House office buildings and the Capitol. The congressman initially denied that a tour had taken place. When the 6 January committee confirmed that it had, he insisted that “the family did not enter the Capitol grounds on the 6th” – this before the panel released video showing a member of the group outside the Capitol during the riot, shouting violent threats to Democratic lawmakers. Here’s some of what Mr Loudermilk had to say about the footage last night. Andrew Naughtie 16 June 2022 10:39 1655370014 Should Jesus have had an AR-15? Lauren Boebert mocked for missing point of Christ’s sacrifice Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is facing a backlash for tying Jesus Christ’s death to gun rights, implying that he could have defended himself from crucifixion had he had an assault rifle. Speaking during an event organised by Charis Christian Centre last Saturday, the Colorado Representative said “little Twitter trolls” often challenge her about her pro-gun stance, asking if Jesus needed AR-15 rifles. “They like to say: ‘Oh, Jesus didn’t need an AR-15. How many AR-15s do you think Jesus would have had?’ Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him.” Read the full story here: Maroosha Muzaffar 16 June 2022 10:00 1655368200 Who is Barry Loudermilk and why did he give a tour of US Capitol on 5 January 2021? In addition to being all of those things, 63-year Barry Loudermilk is now also said to be a person who led a “not typical” tour of the US Capitol on Jan 5 2021. Andrew Buncombe reports on how the Georgia lawmaker found himself at the centre of the Jan 6 committee’s investigation. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 09:30 1655367300 Jan 6 committee confirms Thursday witnesses Today’s hearing at 1pm ET (6pm UK) will feature testimony from Greg Jacob, former Counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, and Michael Luttig, retired judge for the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and informal advisor to Mr Pence. In a video previewing the hearing, committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney explained the focus will be on President Donald Trump’s “relentless efforts” to put pressure on Mr Pence to refuse to count lawful votes in the 2020 election. She notes that a federal judge has said this likely violated two federal criminal statutes. Andrew Naughtie 16 June 2022 09:15 1655366400 What have we learned from the January 6 committee hearings so far? After nearly a year-long investigation, the House of Representatives select committee charged with investigating the circumstances which led to the worst attack on the US Capital since 1814 is presenting its preliminary findings to the public. The panel of seven Democrats, along with Republican Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, began revealing what it has learned in a prime time, televised hearing on 9 June. On Monday, the select committee presented videotaped testimony from Bill Stepien, former president Donald Trump’s campaign manager, as well as an ex-Fox News editor, a top GOP election lawyer, and two Republican former government officials who’d found themselves on the receiving end of Donald Trump’s wrath after not concurring with his lies regarding the conduct of the 2020 election. The presentation was the first follow-up to the panel’s prime-time opening hearing, during which viewers were shown unseen footage from police body-worn cameras, Capitol security cameras, and footage shot by a British documentarian, Nick Quested, who spent the days leading up to the attack following members of the pro-Trump extremist gang known as the Proud Boys. The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg examines some of the biggest revelations from the first two hearings. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 09:00 1655364600 ICYMI: Jan 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney previews Thursday’s hearing January 6 committee Vice-Chair Liz Cheney previews Thursday’s hearing and its focus on President Donald Trump’s “relentless efforts” to put pressure on Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count lawful votes. She notes that a federal judge has said, this likely violated two federal criminal statutes. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 08:30 1655362800 DeSantis jokes he welcomes support from ‘African Americans’ after Elon Musk backs him When he was asked about Mr Musk’s support for him on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis said, “I’m focused on 2022, but with Elon Musk, what I would say is I welcome support from African Americans. What can I say?” Mr Musk was born to white parents in South Africa in 1971. He grew up in Pretoria before moving to Canada at the age of 17 and he later moved to the US. Gustaf Kilander has the story. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 08:00 1655359200 Trump predicts Cheney’s fate in Wyoming primary after ‘impeacher’ ousted in South Carolina Former President Donald Trump has hit out at longtime foe and January 6 committee vice chair Liz Cheney, calling her a “war criminal” and saying she will meet the same electoral fate as Rep Tom Rice of South Carolina, who voted to impeach him. Mr Rice lost his primary on Tuesday night (see our coverage below), and Ms Cheney is trailing her Trump-backed opponent in Wyoming in her race. Mr Trump posted on Truth Social: Same thing’s going to happen in Wyoming to Virginia “resident” Liz Cheney, that happened in South Carolina to Congressman “Impeach Master” Tom Rice, who lost as an incumbent by 28 points! To me she is nothing less than a war criminal who has done a TERRIBLE job for the Great State of Wyoming! Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 07:00 1655355600 GOP Rep Loudermilk calls out Jan 6 panel ‘smear campaign’ Republican Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk has slammed the House Select Committee investigating January 6 for what he says is a “smear campaign” after a video was released showing him taking part in a group tour of the Capitol on 5 January 2021 – the day before the insurrection. Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 06:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jan 6 hearings – live: Newly released photos show Pence and family in hiding during Capitol riot