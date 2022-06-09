Jan 6 hearings – live: Ivanka Trump testimony could be opening item

Jamie Raskin doesn’t say whether the Jan 6 Committee will get Mike Pence to testify

Donald Trump privately asked to be taken to the Capitol Hill building on January 6 last year to join his supporters, a report has revealed.

Politico reported that Robert Engel — a Secret Service agent in charge of protecting Mr Trump in the aftermath of the election — claimed that the former president spoke about his desire to go to the Capitol.

Meanwhile, the House committee investigating last year’s January 6 attacks on the Capitol building is planning to launch the primetime hearings today by playing unreleased videos of former president’s aides and family members — including Ivanka Trump — testifying before its staff.

Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr, and daughter Ivanka Trump are also scheduled to testify in New York’s civil probe into alleged fraud at their family business from 15 July.

A former GOP insider tells The Independent that Donald Trump will “lose his mind” when he watches the January 6 committee hearings on the Capitol riot on Thursday evening and realises no one is there to interject on his behalf.

The January 6 committee hearings will get underway starting at 8 pm ET Thursday.

Capitol riot: What happened on 6 January 2021? Botched assault on cradle of American democracy by misguided Donald Trump supporters remembered as deeply shameful climax to his chaotic and divisive reign, Joe Sommerlad writes:

Hearings guide: What to know as the January 6 panel goes public The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its findings on Thursday night. With the televised hearings, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the nine-member panel hope to grab the attention of the American public and drive home the sheer violence of that day in 2021, as some have attempted to downplay the attack. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews they have conducted to spotlight people who played pivotal roles in the siege — and to show that it was a deliberate, unprecedented attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden's victory.

Peter Navarro calls potential gag order against him DOJ 'hypocrisy' Peter Navarro may be hit with a gag order pertaining to his arrest for ignoring a 6 January Committee subpoena, if the Department of Justice so deems, it was reported. Mr Navarro told Fox News on Wednesday that the reasoning for the potential gag order reflects a "glaring hypocrisy." Meanwhile, in a letter to judge Amit Mehta of the DC district court, Mr Navarro argued that although he remained without legal representation, the prosecution has begun filing motions to push for a speedy trial. He also said that that he is "at a severe disadvantage" and is facing trouble putting together a team of legal experts.

Peter Navarro complains about legal fees in letter to judge: 'I'll be eating dog food if I stay out of jail' Peter Navarro, the former economic adviser to Donald Trump, told a federal judge on Wednesday that he is "at a severe disadvantage" and is facing trouble putting together a team of legal experts. In a letter to judge Amit Mehta of the DC district court, Mr Navarro argued that although he remained without legal representation, the prosecution has begun filing motions to push for a speedy trial. What Mike Pence has said about the January 6 riot Ex-vice president remains at odds with Donald Trump over Capitol riot, when violent insurrectionists threatened to hang him for failing to co-operate with plot to overturn election.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded Members of the House committee investigating the events of January 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former president Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the US Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day. Much is already known about where Mr Trump was, what he said, and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Who are the members of the January 6 select committee? The select committee impanelled to investigate the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol will soon begin what it hopes will be a high-impact, attention-grabbing series of televised hearings meant to spell out its findings for the benefit of the American public. The spectacle is naturally going to elevate the panel's members to a higher level of public notoriety – so in advance of the incendiary sessions, here's a rundown of who they are. Joe Biden talks gun control with Jimmy Kimmel: 'Don't want to emulate Trump's abuse of the Constitution' The 46th President blamed the lack of any progress on gun safety on intimidation by the gun lobby, as he called on voters to make it a deciding issue come November during his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show.

Jan. 6 panel's 1,000 witnesses: From Trump aides to rioters The House Select Committee investigating January 6 riots has interviewed more than 1,000 people who were directly or indirectly involved in the US Capitol insurrection as it's probed the violent attack and former president Donald Trump's unprecedented efforts to overturn his election defeat. The 6 Jan hearings vow to 'change history'. Here's what to expect The panel's first hearing in prime time will feature a filmmaker who captured footage of a meeting between Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report.

