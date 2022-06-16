Jan 6 hearings – live: Committee releases Loudermilk ‘tour’ footage from day before riot

‘The Big Lie was also the big-rip off’: Jan 6 committee hears Trump’s fraud claims

As the 6 January select committee’s hearings continue, the panel has released footage of a tour given the day before the Capitol riot by Republican Congressman Barry Loudermilk – pointing out that “Individuals on the tour photographed and recorded areas of the complex not typically of interest to tourists, including hallways, staircases, and security checkpoints.”

Mr Loudermilk denies that the tour provided a “reconnaissance” opportunity to his visitors, and a letter from the Capitol Police released earlier this week said that the force is not treating it as suspicious. However, the committee’s footage also showed that one of the people on Mr Loudermilk’s tour attended the riot the next day and filmed himself threatening Democratic members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has fired off a rant claiming that the committee is overlooking evidence that would substantiate his false claim that the presidency was stolen from him via electoral fraud.

“THEY CANNOT DEFEND THE FRAUD AND IRREGULARITIES THAT TOOK PLACE,” he wrote in capital letters on Truth Social. “The Committee is a SCAM!”

Show latest update 1655350398 Newly released photos show Pence and family in hiding from pro-Trump mob during Capitol riot A previously unreleased photograph obtained by ABC News shows then-Vice President Mike Pence and his family in hiding after they were evacuated from the floor of the US Senate as a mob breached the US Capitol and stormed the halls of Congress on 6 January 2021. The image shows Mr Pence with then-Second Lady Karen Pence, his brother, US Rep Greg Pence, and the former vice president’s daughter Charlotte inside a ceremonial office near the Senate floor. Ms Pence can be seen drawing curtains to the office. Read the full story by Alex Woodward here: Maroosha Muzaffar 16 June 2022 04:33 1655348444 Biden administration to approve $1bn in additional Ukraine military aid President Joe Biden is set to approve an additional $1bn in miltary shipments to Ukraine as the beleaguered eastern European country attempts to fend off a Russian invasion. The move was first reported on Wednesday by the Associated Press, citing senior US officials. John Bowden reports. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 04:00 1655344844 Photos emerge of Trump team election night as Jan 6 committee says they knew of loss Photos from the Trump White House taken on election night 2020 have been released showing the then First Family and Trump staffers as they watched President Joe Biden take the lead. The Trumps followed the votes being counted alongside aides as the then-president’s early lead began to subside as more ballots were recorded. The photos were published in the book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show by ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. Gustaf Kilander has the story for The Independent. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 03:00 1655341544 Loudermilk releases statement on Jan 6 evidence Rep Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga) has released a statement following the release of evidence by the January 6 committee regarding a tour led by the congressman on the day before the Capitol riot. “The Capitol Police already put this false accusation to bed, yet the Committee is undermining the Capitol Police and doubling down on their smear campaign, releasing so-called evidence of a tour of the House Office Buildings, which I have already publicly addressed. As Capitol Police confirmed, nothing about this visit with constituents was suspicious. The pictures show children holding bags from the House gift shop, which was open to visitors, and taking pictures of the Rayburn train. “This false narrative that the Committee and Democrats continue to push, that Republicans, including myself, led reconnaissance tours is verifiably false. Nowhere that I went with the visitors in the House Office Buildings on January 5th were breached on January 6th; and, to my knowledge, no one in that group was criminally charged in relation to January 6th. “Once again, the Committee released this letter to the press, and did not contact me. This type of behavior is irresponsible and has real consequences – including ongoing death threats to myself, my family, and my staff.” Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 02:05 1655339744 Watch: Barry Loudermilk defends 5 January tour on Fox News Barry Loudermilk went on Fox News last night to defend the Capitol Hill tour he gave to a group of 15 people the night before the attack on Congress. This is what he had to say – bear in mind the Jan 6 committee went on to release video of the event less than 24 hours later. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 01:35 1655337944 Opinion: Trump’s Big Lie cost his supporters millions of dollars — and taxpayers even more One of the grubbier revelations at Monday’s 6 January committee hearing was that the Trump team raised some $250m from the ex-president’s supporters in the name of “stopping the steal” but mostly kept the money for Mr Trump’s PAC, Save America. Writing for The Independent, Kathleen N. Walsh explains why this matters: As expensive as upkeep on Trump’s Big Lie has been for his supporters, that is nothing compared to the hundreds of millions it has already cost taxpayers — and will continue to cost us in the future…. Every day we lose more and more precious tax dollars to the enormous effort of propping up democracy with our bare hands while voting rights legislation withers on the vine. People are bleeding money on rent, at the gas pump, and in the grocery store while simultaneously footing the bill for Trump’s petty fascism. If there is a place where the lasting impact of the Big Lie may be felt most directly and acutely, it is not in the looming, intangible threat of authoritarianism — it’s in the bank. Read more here: Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 01:05 1655336144 Giuliani deletes tweets denying he was drunk on 3 November 2020 Rudy Giuliani flew off the handle earlier this week when Liz Cheney and several witnesses to the 6 January inquiry described him as “apparently inebriated” on the night of the 2020 election, as has been reported in various other accounts in the intervening 18 months. Mr Giuliani responded in two angry tweets. “I am disgusted and outraged at the out right lie by Jason Miller and Bill [Stepien],” he wrote. “I was upset that ther were not prepared for the massive cheating (as well as other lawyers around the president), it continued, apparently referring to the Trump campaign’s bogus claims of fraud and not his own efforts to overturn the election. “I REFUSED all alcohol that evening,” he claimed. “My favorite drink..Diet Pepsi”. But now, he has deleted his tweets, and it is unclear exactly why. John Bowden has more. Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 00:35 1655334344 Context for Loudermilk footage By releasing footage of Barry Loudermilk’s constituent tour on 5 January 2021, the Capitol riot committee is doing several things at once: connecting the congressman directly to someone who attended the riot and threatened specific lawmakers, undermining his claim that there is no reason to think the tour posed any kind of security risk, and upping the pressure on him to hand over more information to their investigation. For context on why the footage of constituents taking photos in bland-looking corridors is so obvious, here’s Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, which broke the story this morning: Oliver O’Connell 16 June 2022 00:05 1655332544 Watch: Footage of Barry Loudermilk’s 5 January tour The select committee has released footage of a congressional tour provided by GOP representative Barry Loudermilk the day before the insurrection – and despite Mr Loudermilk’s claims that the event was above suspicion, the panel has made clear it considers the footage of interest to its investigation. In the video, people on the tour of the House office buildings can be seen taking photographs of areas in which tourists would usually have no interest: The committee’s video also includes footage of someone who was on the tour appearing at the insurrection the following day. It has renewed its request for Mr Loudermilk to provide it with further information, a request he has so far denied. Andrew Feinberg reports. Jan 6 committee releases video of tour led by GOP lawmaker day before riot Evidence released by the House January 6 select committee shows members of a tour group led by Georgia Representative Barry Loudermilk shooting video and photographs of hallways, tunnels, and security checkpoints across the US Capitol complex on the day before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol Oliver O’Connell 15 June 2022 23:35 1655330744 Trump delivers another rant against committee on Truth Social Donald Trump has begun his day with another broadside against the 6 January committee, which spent its Monday hearing unpacking an extensive body of evidence that the former president was well-informed that Joe Biden had won the election fairly. His complaint centres on supposed “evidence” of voter fraud, but the paucity of said evidence is in fact at the centre of the events that the committee is investigating. The former president wrote: The Unselect Committee has been unable the answer, or in any way refute, the detailed statement, put out yesterday, of voter fraud and irregularities in numerous states that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. They don’t answer because they have no answer. All they say is it is “the BIG LIE,” when actually it is the BIG LIE in reverse. THEY CANNOT DEFEND THE FRAUD AND IRREGULARITIES THAT TOOK PLACE, AND ON A MASSIVE SCALE. THEY WON’T EVEN TRY. The Committee is a SCAM! Oliver O’Connell 15 June 2022 23:05

