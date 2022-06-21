Jan 6 hearings – live: Committee examining Trump efforts to interfere in Georgia, Arizona elections

Jamie Raskin says Trump has ‘essentially’ admitted to January 6 crimes

The January 6 committee is turning its focus to the states for its next public meeting.

The panel will meet on Tuesday for its fourth public hearing. The subject of the hearing will be Donald Trump’s efforts to personally pressure elected officials in Georgia and Arizona to interfere in the electoral process and overturn his defeat in their respective states.

In Georgia, lawmakers are set to give special attention as several state officials outline how Donald Trump went above and beyond to call on personal loyalties and even threaten criminal prosecution as he coaxed those in the Peach State to do his bidding.

Meanwhile, Rep Adam Kinzinger has published evidence of vivid death threats he has received in recent weeks in response to the panel’s work, which he said was unprecedented in his congressional career.

Show latest update 1655781131 Kinzinger shares death threat sent to him and his family One of two Republicans on the committee along with congresswoman Liz Cheney, Mr Kinzinger shared a picture of the threat on Twitter. “This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house,” the Illinois Republican said in an interview on Sunday. “We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child”. Mr Kinzinger continued by saying he had “never seen or had anything like that” before, despite his long-running condemnation of former president Donald Trump. Gino Spocchia has more. Graeme Massie 21 June 2022 04:12 1655776886 Poll: Most Americans think Trump should face Jan 6 charges ICYMI: While Donald Trump insists to his followers that the 6 January committee is subjecting him to a “witch hunt”, it seems that most Americans disagree, with a new poll indicating that the majority think he should face criminal charges over the insurrection. It’s worth bearing in mind that the Justice Department could bring such charges whether or not the committee decides to make a criminal referral, a decision on which its members have differed in public. Read more: Graeme Massie 21 June 2022 03:01 1655775115 Trump incredibly calls Jan 6 crowd ‘well behaved’ hours before fourth hearing connecting him to insurrection Donald Trump has called his January 6 crowd “well behaved” hours before the fourth House hearing connecting him to the insurrection. The one-term president defended his supporters’ actions, despite more than 140 police officers being injured in the line of duty in the riot that followed his “Stop the Steal” rally. Graeme Massie 21 June 2022 02:31 1655773375 Twitter adds warning to Greitens ad ICYMI: Twitter has joined Facebook in enforcing its rules against Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens over an ad appearing to call for “hunting” of Republicans who are in his eyes insuffiiciently conservative. But unlike Facebook, Twitter has elected to only place a warning on the tweet itself, while allowing the video to remain. Read more about the ad from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: Graeme Massie 21 June 2022 02:02 1655770075 Facebook confirms removal of Eric Greitens ad ICYMI: A spokesperson for Facebook parent company Meta confirmed the removal of an ad published by Eric Greitens’ Senate campaign on Monday due the ad’s shocking imagery and messaging. In the ad, Mr Greitens and a squad of heavily-armed men in military-style gear breach an empty house while Mr Greitens declares he is “hunting” RINO’s – “Republicans in Name Only”. “We removed this video for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement,” a spokesperson for Meta told CNN. Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia: Graeme Massie 21 June 2022 01:07 1655766311 Analysis: Five Senate races to watch in November ICYMI: The midterms are expected to see the Republican Party take control of the House of Representatives, but the Senate is a slightly different matter. As Eric Garcia writes, some of the GOP’s chosen candidates have problems serious enough that they could lose winnable races, allowing Democrats to hold and even flip crucial states that might decide the balance of power in the upper chamber. Read his full analysis below. Graeme Massie 21 June 2022 00:05 1655763656 Why the January 6 committee is focused on Trump’s plot in Georgia In the weeks after his shocking defeat Mr Trump poured much of his time and energy into Georgia and two of its top elected officials: Gov Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Mr Raffensperger will testify before the committee on Tuesday as the panel shifts its focus towards Mr Trump’s covert efforts to directly interfere in the legally-outlined process for certifying the lawful election results in the state. Read more about the ex-president’s attempts to thwart the will of Georgia’s voters (as well as the committee’s interest in his work) in The Independent: John Bowden 20 June 2022 23:20 1655761856 ‘This is starting to resonate’: Morning Joe revels in Jan 6 poll Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough told viewers on Monday that a poll showing just one in five Republicans taking the actions of Donald Trump on Jan 6 seriously was good news for the party if it sought to break the stranglehold the former president has on its base. His remarks came on the heels of an ABC News/Ipsos poll over the weekend that found 19 per cent of GOP voters believing that Mr Trump should face charges over his actions leading up to and during the Capitol riot. Explaining that the results amounted to a massive shift within his party’s base, Mr Scarborough declared: “[T]his is starting to resonate. This is starting to sink in.” Read more from The Independent’s Graig Graziosi: John Bowden 20 June 2022 22:50 1655759900 What to expect at Tuesday’s January 6 committee hearing Tuesday’s meeting of the January 6 commitee will take the focus out of Washington, DC to Georgia and Arizona — two states where Donald Trump attempted to pressure local officials to interfere in the certification of election results reporting his defeat. The unprecedented campaign by a sitting president to meddle in the official processs in order to stave off his defeat was made clear in a now-infamous phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia’s top voting official in which Mr Trump urged him to “find” more than 11,000 votes. Read more about what to expect tomorrow from The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg: John Bowden 20 June 2022 22:18 1655756113 GOP effort to bus migrants out of Texas is racking up costs Greg Abbott’s plan to charter buses to transport undocumented migrants out of his state has already cost the state nearly $3m – and transported a proportionately-low number of migrants for that total. What the White House once derided as a “publicity stunt” has led to less than 2,000 migrants leaving the state over the course of two months. Read more in The Independent: John Bowden 20 June 2022 21:15

