Jan 6 hearings – latest: Trump rants about ‘political thugs’, ‘lowlife’ Dems and DoJ in outburst

Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call

Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election – directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.

Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get Mr Pence to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.

The former president was the keynote speaker at a conservative conference on Friday, where he amplified his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashed out at Democrats. He continued this on Saturday morning with further posts calling the committee “political thugs”.

Meanwhile, the select committee has requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about texts and emails she sent to Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot. The longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.

Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, NYT journalist Maggie Haberman reports.

Show latest update 1655620200 Right-wing activists confronts GOP’s Dan Crenshaw yelling ‘Eyepatch McCain’ Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw and his staff were confronted and harassed by right-wing social media activist Alex Stein at the Republican Party of Texas convention on Saturday. Mr Stein and others, who witnesses described to Mediaite as Proud Boys, began shouting “eyepatch McCain” at the Republican lawmaker, whom they also called a “globalist Rino”. Read more: Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 07:30 1655613000 Hillary Clinton rules out running for White House again Hillary Clinton has ruled out another run for the White House saying that it would be “disruptive” to compete against President Joe Biden. The former Secretary of State told the Financial Times that the possibility of her running again was “out of the question” following her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as she said that she expects Mr Biden to run for a second term. “No, out of the question,” she said when asked about a potential 2024 bid. Rachel Sharp reports. Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 05:30 1655609453 Jan 6 hearing recap: Trump and Eastman put pressure on Pence Jan 6 hearing recap: Trump and Eastman put pressure on Pence The January 6th Committee has published a recap video of key moments from Thursday’s hearing. The focus of the third public hearing in the committee’s investigation focussed on how Donald Trump plotted with lawyer John Eastman to pressure Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election. What the president wanted the vice president to do was not only unconstitutional but led to the violent attack on The Capitol, the committee asserts. Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 04:30 1655605853 Biden approval rating remains at low point as midterm elections loom With fewer than five months remaining until the November midterm elections, more Americans are expressing disapproval of Joe Biden than at any point in his term so far. According to a Yahoo! News/YouGov poll, a whopping 56 per cent of respondents in a survey of 1,541 adults from 10 to 13 June said they either somewhat or strongly disapproved of Mr Biden’s performance in office. A relatively paltry 39 per cent either strongly or somewhat approve of the president’s job performance. Andrew Feinberg reports. Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 03:30 1655602253 Biden will soon talk to Xi after considering status of China tariffs President Joe Biden said Saturday he plans to talk to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon as he considers whether to lift some Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods. Mr Biden did not say when they might speak, but suggested he was getting closer to making a decision about the fate of the economic penalties. Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 02:30 1655598653 Palin seeks return to elected office as Alaska US House race takes shape The race for Alaska’s U.S. House seat is taking shape, with Republican Sarah Palin seeking a return to elected office 13 years after she resigned as governor and two of her rivals, Republican Nick Begich and independent Al Gross, trying to paint her run as unserious and self-serving. The fourth candidate running, Democrat Mary Peltola, said negative campaigning and “tearing each other down” is the “most unsavory” part of American politics. She said she hopes the next stage of the race, an August special election featuring ranked choice voting, will help discourage that. Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, referred to Begich and Gross as “silly boys” taking “pot shots.” Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 01:30 1655595053 Thirst for power: Watergate 50th meets January 6 with common thread The wreckage of Watergate and January 6 are a half-century apart yet rooted in the same ancient thirst for power at any cost. Two presidents, wily and profane, tried an end-run around democracy. Mysteries from both affairs endure as the House inquiry into the January 202 uprising at the Capitol intersects with this week’s Watergate 50th anniversary. Oliver O’Connell 19 June 2022 00:30 1655591453 January 6 hearing witnesses push Trump loyalists deeper in conspiracy theories Bill Barr’s testimony that Trump was repeatedly told there was no election fraud? He was paid off by a voting machine company, according to one false claim that went viral this week. Ivanka Trump saying she didn’t believe Trump either? It’s all part of Trump’s grand plan to confuse his enemies and save America. Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole Instead of convincing Donald Trump’s most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory Oliver O’Connell 18 June 2022 23:30 1655589633 Biden hails ‘monumental step’ in fight against Covid as children under five given vaccine greenlight Per the White House: Statement by President Biden on the First COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 5 Years Old Today is a monumental step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus, with virtually every American now eligible for the protections that COVID-19 vaccines provide. After a rigorous and independent scientific review, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now authorized and recommended the first COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of five. For parents all over the country, this is a day of relief and celebration. As the first country to protect our youngest children with COVID-19 vaccines, my Administration has been planning and preparing for this moment for months, effectively securing doses and offering safe and highly effective mRNA vaccines for all children as young as six months old. We are ready to build on the progress of our historic vaccination program that has resulted in over 220 million Americans fully vaccinated, more than 100 million Americans boosted, and over 2 million American lives saved. This coming week, parents will be able to start scheduling appointments at places like pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, and pharmacies. Appointments will ramp up as more doses are shipped out, and in the coming weeks, every parent who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. As the vaccination program ramps up, Vaccines.gov will be live next week with vaccine availability and appointments increasing throughout the week. These vaccines are safe, highly effective, and will give parents the peace of mind of knowing their child is protected from the worst outcomes of COVID-19. If you are a parent who wants to protect your child, I urge you to speak with your child’s pediatrician and make a plan to get your child vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available to you. Oliver O’Connell 18 June 2022 23:00 1655587853 ICYMI: Jan 6 witness knocks down Trump lawyer’s argument to overturn election A retired federal judge who formely counted a top lawyer for Donald Trump’s campaign among his law clerks, roundly dismissed the idea that Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to interfere in the count of the Electoral College. J Michael Luttig, a former US Court of Appeals judge for the Fourth Circuit, rejected the idea supported by his former clerk, John Eastman, that posited the vice president could toss out results from states where the Trump campaign had claimed fraud (without evidence). “There was no basis in the Constitution or the laws of the United States at all for the theory espoused by Mr Eastman. At all. None,” Mr Luttig told the House January 6 committee on Thursday. John Bowden watched the testimony and reports for The Independent from Washington, DC. Oliver O’Connell 18 June 2022 22:30

