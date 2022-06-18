Jan 6 hearings – latest: Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days in jail

Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call

Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election – directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.

The former president is the keynote speaker at a conservative conference in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theries and lashing out at Democrats at a headlining appearance at the three-day event featuring right-wing figures and Republican officials.

Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get the former vice president to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January, 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.

The select committee also requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, over texts and emails she sent to Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot – and the longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.

On Friday (17 June), a Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico, who founded a group called “Cowboys for Trump” was also sentenced to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the US Capitol grounds during the 6 January riot.

Show latest update 1655551840 Who is testifying at the third Jan 6 hearing? The January 6 committee has scored high ratings with its first two televised hearings, indicating that the detailed and sometimes disturbing evidence it’s gathered may be cutting through. It abruptly postponed Wednesday’s hearing until next week, but is now pressing ahead with its next session: an unpacking of the efforts made by the Trump team to pressure Mike Pence into overturning the election in Congress. The panel has Greg Jacob and Michael Luttig to testify about the pressure campaign. Andrew Naughtie reports: Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 12:30 1655548240 What Donald Trump has said about the Jan 6 riot To know what Mr Trump has said about the 6 January riot, click below: What Donald Trump has said about the January 6 riot Ex-president continues to gloat over size of the crowd at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally, portray jailed participants as innocent victims and shrug off responsibility ahead as televised congressional hearings get underway Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 11:30 1655544640 Previously unreleased photos show Trump and family in Oval Office on Jan 6 ICYMI: Previously unreleased photographs from inside the White House provided to the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 show then-president Donald Trump with his children and aides inside the Oval Office that day. The images show Mr Trump and Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump and chief aides and members of the administartion at the White House as the joint session of Congress convened to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, which the former president baselessly asserted as fraudulent and stolen. Mr Trump is also photographed on the phone. Alex Woodward reports: Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 10:30 1655537427 Jan 6 committee sees video of Trump setting up fraud claims in advance of 2020 election ICYMI: The January 6 Committee played a video of former US president Donald Trump’s “sustained effort” to set up claims of election fraud in 2020.

Democratic committee member and California representative Zoe Lofgren said in the committee’s second hearing on Monday (13 June) that Mr Trump “laid the groundwork” for claims that the 2020 US Presidential Election was “rigged” well in advance.

Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 08:30 1655533827 Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt of Congress charges ICYMI: Donald Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty on Friday (17 June) to two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress, after he refused to provide testimony or documents to the US House of Representatives Committee investigating the January 2021 attack at the Capitol. Mr Navarro, who appeared in the US District Court for the District of Columbia for his arraignment on Friday, wrote a book called Green Bay Sweep after he left the White House, in which he talked about a plan to delay Congress from certifying president Joe Biden’s victory, according to the indictment. Andrew Feinberg reports: Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 07:30 1655530227 Cowboys for Trump founder sentenced to 14 days in jail for breaching Capitol grounds A Republican member of a governing commission in New Mexico who founded a group called “Cowboys for Trump” was sentenced in federal court on Friday to 14 days in jail over his role in breaching the US Capitol grounds during the 6 January riot. But the man, Couy Griffin, will get credit for the 20 days he already served in pretrial detention, and will not be required to report to prison, the judge said. He was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 60 days of community service. Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 06:30 1655526627 Bill Clinton says he’s ‘never’ been more worried about US democracy than in Trump era ICYMI: Former president Bill Clinton says he has “never” been as worried about the fate of US democracy as he is right now. “I actually think there is a fair chance we could completely lose our constitutional democracy for a couple of decades if we make bad decisions,” Mr Clinton told Late Late Show host James Corden in an episode airing Thursday. “I am not naive about this. I have been in a lot of fights. I have lost some and won a bunch. I have been elated and heartbroken. But I have never before been as worried about the structure of our democratic form of government.” However, the former president said he hoped America would come to its senses soon. Josh Marcus reports: Peony Hirwani 18 June 2022 05:30 1655521072 Trump said he will pardon Jan 6 defendants if president ICYMI: The ex-president claims defendants accused of participating in the Capitol riots are being treated “worse than terrorists and murderers”. More than 840 people been arrested in connection with the assault, and roughly 255 are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or employees. Roughly 90 people have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer; more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured in the attack, and four officers killed themselves in the days and months after the attack. Another officer died from strokes associated with the attack the following day. He said he will look “very, very seriously” at pardoning defendants, if he becomes president. Graeme Massie 18 June 2022 03:57 1655517709 Trump denies he called Pence ‘wimp’ as he viciously attacks Jan 6 committee members ICYMI: Trump has claimed that he never called Mike Pence a “wimp” despite testimony outlining the ex-president’s attempts to pressure his vice president to reject the results of the 2020 election. Graeme Massie 18 June 2022 03:01 1655514165 Profile: Ginni Thomas, devotee of the ‘Trump cult’ ICYMI: As she finally prepares to talk to the 6 January committee after months of controversy, Ginni Thomas remains a figure of intense fascination because of her long history of conservative activism, her sometimes bizarre statements (in public and private), and her background as a self-described cult survivor. Bevan Hurley has this profile of Ms Thomas, whom one expert suspects holds a cult-like devotion to Donald Trump. Dr Hassan says it’s almost impossible to believe that Justice Thomas doesn’t share her beliefs that the election was stolen. “I think that based on their history, they were always enmeshed,” he said. “There are people who are puppeteers of Trump, and then there are different cults that are his base. It seems to me that Clarence and Ginni are part of this religious Christian-right group.” Read the full story: Graeme Massie 18 June 2022 02:02

