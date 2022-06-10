Jan 6 hearing: Tucker Carlson says Fox won't 'play along' with 'show trial'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said the network is not going to show the proceedings of the January 6 committee hearing because it is “insulting”.

He also dismissed last year’s Capitol riot as an outbreak of “minor” mob violence and promised to show the viewers the “honest truth” instead.

“The whole thing is insulting. In fact, it’s deranged and we’re not playing along,” Mr Carlson said.

“They are lying, and we’re not going to help them do it.”

