Jan 6 hearing: Tucker Carlson says Fox won't 'play along' with 'show trial'

Posted on June 10, 2022 0

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has said the network is not going to show the proceedings of the January 6 committee hearing because it is “insulting”.

He also dismissed last year’s Capitol riot as an outbreak of “minor” mob violence and promised to show the viewers the “honest truth” instead.

“The whole thing is insulting. In fact, it’s deranged and we’re not playing along,” Mr Carlson said.

“They are lying, and we’re not going to help them do it.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Jan 6 hearing: Tucker Carlson says Fox won't 'play along' with 'show trial'