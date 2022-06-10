Jan 6 hearing shows last video of Officer Sicknick before he died: ‘He was ghostly pale’

Video footage of Brian Sicknick, the officer who would die a day after the Capitol riot, was played on Thursday shortly before the committee adjourned for the night.

In the video, a uniformed officer identified as Mr Sicknick is seen holding his face in pain after apparently being attacked with pepper spray. The actual attack itself is not clearly visible.

Mr Sicknick is seen briefly being aided by another officer before the video ends.

Officer Caroline Edwards, a member of US Capitol Police, described seeing Mr Sicknick after the attack.

“He was ghostly pale,” she told the committee.

Mr Sicknick was one of five Capitol Police officers whose deaths can be linked to the violent attack on the complex.

Cheney just played a short video clip of Officer Sicknick in obvious discomfort on January 6 pic.twitter.com/s8d1xWNCXf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022

