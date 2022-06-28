Jan 6 hearing moved up because of safety fears for Meadows aide

The latest January 6 Committee hearing was moved up because of safety fears for witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president and aide to former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The panel said the hearing had been scheduled for 1pm on 28 June to “to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony”.

Punchbowl News reported that the hearing was moved up because panel members had “sincere concerns” for Ms Hutchinson’s safety because of the testimony she has provided.

Her testimony will also inform the hearings that are due to take place next month following the July 4 congressional recess.

More follows…

