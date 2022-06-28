Jan 6 hearing – live: Trump lawyer stopped by FBI ahead of surprise testimony by mystery witness

‘The lie hasn’t gone away’: Jan 6 committee chairman says Trump threat to elections is ongoing

The January 6 committee has announced a surprise extra hearing that will contain new evidence of Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” California representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday.

“The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked,” Mr Schiff told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

The latest round of the highly watched inquiry will take place at 1pm ET on Tuesday, 28 June.

Previously, the special congressional committee had no more planned hearings until lawmakers returned from their 4 July recess.

The final hearing will bring to a close a month that featured five other days packed with shocking testimony before the committee.

Previous hearings in June revealed Donald Trump’s unprecedented pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to tamper with the election process, and strong evidence from the president’s own inner circle that Mr Trump was clearly warned his election conspiracies were “bulls*t“ but he went on claiming them anyway.

Meanwhile, outside of Congress, one of the company’s behind Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social is under investigation, and infamous “coup memo” author John Eastman says he was searched by federal agents.

Show latest update 1656392208 Donald Trump hit with yet another investigation The so-called “blank check” company behind former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform now appears to be the subject of an investigation by federal prosecutors who are looking into whether the company or its executives violated federal securities laws. Shares of the Special Purpose Acquisition Company, known as Digital World Acquisition Corporation, fell nine per cent in early trading on Monday after CEO Patrick Orlando filed a statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission to report that the company, which is pursuing a merger with the former president’s Trump Media and Technology Group, was issued a subpoena by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of New York. Mr Orlando also wrote that each member of DWAC’s board of directors has also been issued a subpoena by the same grand jury. All the details here. Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 05:56 1656391322 Former Meadows aide to testify in surprise hearing Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’s onetime top aid Cassidy Hutchinson is set to testify before the House committee investigating the 6 January attacks on the Capitol. Ms Hutchinson has already provided information to the committee, sitting with its investigators over the course of three separate interviews, The Hill reported. She would be the first White House employee to testify publicly before the committee. The investigating committee on Monday announced a surprise hearing, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 28 June 2022 05:42 1656390171 Ilhan Omar calls for investigation into justice Clarence Thomas’s role Congresswoman Ilhan Omar called for a full impeachment investigation into justice Clarence Thomas’s role in the 6 January coup, in a reference to his wife Ginni’s alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election. “Congress also has the authority to impeach Members of the Supreme Court and has done so before,” she tweeted. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 28 June 2022 05:22 1656388608 The January 6 hearings have an unexpected upside—for Ron DeSantis Ron Desantis sees the January 6 hearings as a possible way for former President Donald Trump to be indicted, according to a report. “That’s what Ron thinks this is all about,” the consultant, said to be familiar with the governor’s thinking, told the outlet. Catch up with Gustaf Kilander’s full report. Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 04:56 1656386543 Senate sergeant-at-arms in charge of security during 6 Jan riot dies Michael Stenger, who served as the Sergeant at Arms for the US senate during the 6 January riot at the Capitol last year, has died. His death comes amid the House of Representatives’s attempt to investigate the riot at the US Capitol last year wherein supporters of former president Donald Trump raided the complex in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Stenger assumed the role in 2018 after he served as chief of staff to his predecessor Frank Larkin, Roll Call reported at the time. He previously served in the United States Marine Corps and for 35 years in the US Secret Service. Eric Garcia reports. Alisha Rahaman Sarkar 28 June 2022 04:22 1656385008 The documentary that changed the January 6 hearings Last week, the select committee received hours of video from Mr Holder after he was issued a subpoena calling for “raw footage” taken by him and his colleagues on the day of the Capitol attack. The subpoena also requested footage of interviews with Mr Trump, Mr Pence, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, or Jared Kushner and “any footage pertaining to discussions of election fraud or election integrity surrounding the November 2020 presidential election”. In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said the focus of the series, which is set to premiere later this year on the Discovery+ streaming service, was on Mr Trump and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump — and spanned from September 2020 through the last days of Mr Trump’s tumultuous presidency. Read more on the film of the moment here. Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 03:56 1656381408 The January 6 committee’s June surprise The House January 6 select committee will hold a surprise hearing on Tuesday 28 July at 1.00 pm, just days after chairman Bennie Thompson said the panel would pause a series of hearings it has held this month while committee members review newly-acquired evidence. In a press release on Monday, the committee said the hearing’s purpose will be to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony,” but the panel did not elaborate on the identity of the witnesses or the nature of the evidence. On Thursday, Mr Thompson closed the panel’s fifth public session by telling attendees and viewers that the committee’s next hearings would “show how Donald Trump tapped into the threat of violence, how he summoned a mob to Washington, and how after corruption and political pressure failed to keep Donald Trump in office, violence became the last option”. Andrew Feinberg has the details. Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 02:56 1656377780 Was Trump’s violent rhetoric ‘fair game’? His son certainly thinks so. The British documentarian whose footage of former president Donald Trump and his family in the days leading up to the January 6 insurrection prompted a pause in the House January 6 select committee’s hearings says Mr Trump’s son Eric was unconcerned by the possibility that his father’s supporters would react violently to his lies alleging that the 2020 election was stolen. Last week, filmmaker Alex Holder appeared to give evidence before the committee in an interview after turning over a copy of raw footage captured between September 2020 and mid 2021 for a documentary which will air this summer on Discovery+. In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said Trump family members — and Eric Trump in particular — were unbothered by the idea that the often violent rhetoric they and their patriarch espoused after his loss to now-president Joe Biden would inspire his supporters to act out. Read Andrew Feinberg’s exclusive interview. Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 01:56 1656373542 Star Watergate witness John Dean says surprise January 6 hearing ‘better be a big deal’ John Dean knows a thing or two about high-profile hearings. In 1973, the former White House counsel testified against Richard Nixon as part of the Watergate scandal. Now he’s warning that the January 6 committee’s surprise extra hearing “better big a big deal,” to justify springing a new round of testimony on Washington right before the 4 July recess. “There was only one surprise witness during the Senate Watergate Committee hearings,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday. “On July 16, 1973 an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified to Nixon’s secret taping system — forever changing history!” “The January 6 Committee is dealing with a very high historical standard in springing a surprise hearing and witness tomorrow,” he added. “If it is not really important information it’s going to hurt the credibility of this committee! Cancel now if you can’t match!” Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 00:45 1656370728 Kevin McCarthy says things “all good” with Donald Trump despite reports of fury at January 6 hearings House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says things are “all good” with Donald Trump, despite a bruising round of January 6 hearings and reports that the former president is furious with congressional Republicans for electing not to participate in the inquiry and offer a defence of their party leader. The GOP leader told Fox News’s Dana Perino he had talked with Mr Trump “recently” and things were “all good.” That’s not what leaks from Mr Trump’s camp would suggest. A close advisor told The Washington Post that Mr Trump is at “the point of about to scream at the TV” as he watches the hearings. Josh Marcus 27 June 2022 23:58

