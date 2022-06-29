Jan 6 hearing – live: Secret Service exploring ‘new allegations’ Trump attacked officer in limo

‘The lie hasn’t gone away’: Jan 6 committee chairman says Trump threat to elections is ongoing

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’s top aide Cassidy Hutchinson has testified before the committee investigating the 6 January attacks at the Capitol.

She told the committee that the president said, “I don’t f***ing care that they have weapons,” when he was warned his supporters were heavily armed in the moments before he encouraged them to march on the Capitol.

Once the president finished speaking to throngs of supporters on January 6, he was reportedly “irate” his security staff didn’t want him to make an unplanned visit to the Capitol, so much so that he tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine and allegedly attacked a Secret Service agent.

Eventually, according to Ms Hutchinson’s testimony, as rioters breached the Capitol, the president nonchalantly said vice-president Mike Pence “deserves” to have extremists chanting that he should be hung for refusing to overturn the 2020 election.

The former president attacked the testimony, claiming he barely knew the “sick” Ms Hutchinson.

ICYMI: Cassidy Hutchinson: Who is ex-Meadows aide testifying before January 6 committee? The star witness at Tuesday's last-minute House January 6 select committee hearing wasn't a top-level Trump confidante such as ex-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone or former vice president Mike Pence. Instead, it was Cassidy Hutchinson, who ended the Trump administration as a special assistant to the president assigned as then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows' assistant. Here's Andrew Feinberg's look at the surprising star witness.

Another shocking turn (sorry) in Steering Wheelgate One of the stranger stories from today's January 6 hearing is that Donald Trump allegedly lunged for the wheel of a presidential limo when he was upset his staff wouldn't take him to the Capitol. The Secret Service has said it is cooperating with the committee to look into what happened. However, Bobby Engel, a lead Secret Service agent protecting Donald Trump, as well as the presidential limo driver are both prepared to testify that such an incident never occured, according to NBC News.

Monica Lewinsky trolls Trump after January 6 hearing Monica Lewinsky trolled Donald Trump on Tuesday, mocking the former president after a former aide testified Mr Trump tried to grab the wheel of a presidential limo on January 6 when his staff wouldn't take him to the Capitol. Ms Lewinsky, no stranger to a high-profile hearing herself, using the ole Guy Looking Past His Girlfriend to Another Woman Meme to make her point which was…well, you can try to work that out. Slightly stale? Perhaps. Strange yet weirdly fitting symbol of our extremely online, repetive, crude politics? Absolutely. Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP try and fail to poke holes in Cassidy Hutchinson's shocking Jan 6 testimony A handful of Republicans reacted publicly with scorn on Tuesday after Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony at a surprise hearing of the January 6 committee. But as the hearing concluded it was clear that many – including Donald Trump himself – were reeling from the latest revelations. Ms Hutchinson is part of a long list of Republicans whose testimony the Jan 6 committee has decided to highlight; the growing chorus of both Trump-affiliated voices and those of other Republicans from around the country have cut deeply into the counter-narrative pushed by GOP leadership on Capitol Hill calling the hearings a partisan witch hunt.

On Tuesday, she made a series of shocking statements about the conduct of both Donald Trump and Mark Meadows, her immediate boss in the Trump White House where she served as a liaison between the West Wing and Capitol Hill, a position that makes her a familiar face for many Republican lawmakers. John Bowden has more. Former Ken Starr deputy says today's hearing is 'smoking gun' in Trump election crimes case A former deputy for Ken Starr, the prosecutor who initiated the investigation that eventually led to Bill Clinton's impeachment over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, says today's January 6 hearings are the "smoking gun" that could bring down Donald Trump. "There isn't any question this establishes a prima facie case for his criminal culpability on seditious conspiracy charges," Starr's former deputy Sol Wisenberg told The New York Times' Peter Baker. Here's more on what seditious conspiracy charges mean. US Secret Service willing to respond to 'new allegations' following testimony that Trump grabbed steering wheel US Secret Service has offered the agency's cooperation with a House select committee investigating the the attack on the US Capitol after testimony from a former White House aide alleged that Donald Trump lunged at a driver inside a presidential car and demanded that he be taken to the Capitol. On 28 June, the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the pro-Trump mob's assault heard from Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In her testimony, she alleged that Tony Ornato, then-White House deputy chief of staff, relayed to her that Secret Service agent Robert Engel repeatedly told Mr Trump on their way back to the White House following his rally speech that it was not safe to go to the Capitol.

The former president then allegedly told him "I'm the f***ing president" and "take me up to the Capitol now" while reaching for the steering wheel. Mr Engel then allegedly grabbed his arm, and Mr Trump used his other hand to reach towards his neck, according to Ms Hutchinson. Follow the breaking news here. Ex-White House aide shares fateful text from Melania Trump 'refusing to calm Capitol rioters' A former White House aide has shared a text message allegedly sent by Donald Trump's wife Melania Trump in which she refused to call on rioters at the US Capitol to stop all violence.

Stephanie Grisham, a longtime Trump loyalist who served as the former president's press secretary and as Mrs Trump's chief of staff, resigned within hours of the text exchange on 6 January 2021, when a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the seat of Congress to reverse his election defeat. "Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?" Ms Grisham allegedly asked the First Lady. "No," came the reply. Io Dodds has the full story. Just when you think Trump's plot to overturn the election can't get any more shocking, it does Just when you think Donald Trump's plot to overturn the 2020 election can't get any more shocking, it does. It's now clear why the January 6 Committee felt compelled to convene this surprise hearing. To come back from recess with a new hearing and only 24 hours' notice indicated we were in for something big.

But even with all the hype, I'm not sure anyone was prepared for what we heard today. Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Special Assistant to Mark Meadows, just directly implicated Trump in the violence at the Capitol on January 6 and revealed some violence Trump personally unleashed on a Secret Service agent. In explosive testimony, Cassidy Hutchinson revealed that Trump was briefed on the intelligence reports about potential violence on January 6 and planned his rally anyway. Trump knew that his supporters were armed with guns and body armor and directed them to the Capitol anyway. Trump violently assaulted his own Secret Service agent in an attempt to go to the Capitol himself. Trump said Mike Pence deserved to be hanged. Trump knew that the Capitol was under siege and still sent a tweet attacking Pence. Trump was reluctant to do anything to stop the violence. And after it was all over, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows sought pardons.

Read more from Ahmed Baba's insightful column on today's hearing. WATCH: Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows 'wanted presidential pardons' after Jan 6, panel told A number of prominent Trump allies asked for pre-emptive pardons during the January 6 crisis, according to testimony. The January 6 committee already heard how congressmen Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, and Louie Gohmert had allegedly asked for pardons, and today Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide, added a few more names to that last. Watch her remarks below. Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows 'wanted presidential pardons' after Jan 6, panel told House Republican committee trolls January 6 hearing: 'That was their star witness?' House Republicans are apparently nonplussed by today's bombshell January 6 hearing. "That was their star witness?

Ok then," the account belonging to the GOP's House Judiciary Committee members tweeted on Tuesday, along with a crying laughing emoji. Ok then,” the account belonging to the GOP’s House Judiciary Committee members tweeted on Tuesday, along with a crying laughing emoji. Josh Marcus 28 June 2022 23:15

