Jan 6 committee to seek testimony from Ginni Thomas

The January 6 committee will seek testimony from Ginni Thomas about her efforts to persuade Trump officials to participate in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election, the panel’s chairman said on Thursday.

Rep Bennie Thompson made the remarks ahead of the committee’s third public hearing, scheduled for early in the afternoon. News was recently reported by several outlets indicating that the panel’s lawmakers now have evidence of her correspondence with John Eastman, a central figure on Donald Trump’s legal team who worked unsuccessfully to convince Mike Pence to interfere in the certification of the 2020 election.

“We think it’s time that we, at some point, invite her to come talk to the committee,” Mr Thompson told reporters on Thursday.

More follows…

