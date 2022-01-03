Jan 6 committee news – latest: Ivanka’s actions revealed as Biden and Trump to give rival anniversary speeches

(AFP via Getty Images)

A House panel investigating the assault on the US Capitol mounted by pro-Trump rioters nearly one year ago has received “firsthand testimony” that Ivanka Trump urged her father to end the attack.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney told ABC News that the former president’s eldest daughter “went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence’” during the attack on 6 January.

In recent weeks, the committee has accelerated its probe into the attack, fuelled by conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Mr Trump, and a violent attempt to reject the votes of millions of Americans.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks to mark one year since the attack, according to the White House. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a memorial service.

Meanwhile, the former president – who has waged a legal challenge to block the committee’s access to records – will deliver remarks from Mar-a-Lago reviving his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him.

Follow for live updates

Show latest update 1641220328 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to deliver remarks on Jan 6 anniversary Biden and VP Harris will deliver remarks on Thursday “to mark one year since the January 6th deadly assault on the Capitol,” according to the White House. At the Capitol, lawmakers will hold a prayer and moment of silence, followed by a “Historic Perspective” conversation between historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham “to establish and preserve the narrative” of the assault, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Lawmakers will then share their experiences that day, followed by a vigil on the Capitol steps. Meanwhile, Donald Trump – whose supporters mounted the attack in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election – will give a speech from Mar-a-Lago to revive his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him. Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 14:32 1641220120 Ivanka twice told Trump to ‘stop the violence’ at Capitol riot but was ignored, witness confirms to Jan 6 committee Ivanka Trump told her father to “stop the violence” at least twice on 6 January, according to US Rep Liz Cheney. “We have firsthand testimony that his daughter Ivanka went in at least twice to ask him to ‘please stop this violence,’” she told ABC News on Sunday. “He could have told them to stand down,” she said. “He could have told them to go home – and he failed to do so. It’s hard to imagine a more significant and more serious dereliction of duty than that.” Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 14:28 1641219788 Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says The chair of the committee investigating the 6 January attack said lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation. The Independent’s Washington DC correspondent John Bowden has more: Alex Woodward 3 January 2022 14:23

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jan 6 committee news - latest: Ivanka’s actions revealed as Biden and Trump to give rival anniversary speeches