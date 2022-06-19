Jan 6 committee member refuses to rule out subpoenaing Mike Pence

The January 6 committee is not ruling anything out to get potential high-profile witnesses including former Vice President Mike Pence to comply with requests for testimony, including subpoenas, a member of the panel said on Sunday.

Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, told CNN’s State of the Union that Mr Pence was among a number of potential witnesses whom the committee was still hoping would comply and provide their testimony before the lawmakers wrap up their investigation.

More follows…

