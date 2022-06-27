Jan 6 committee – live: Surprise hearing announced with new evidence of Trump’s ‘dereliction of duty’

‘The lie hasn’t gone away’: Jan 6 committee chairman says Trump threat to elections is ongoing

The January 6 committee has announced a surprise extra hearing that will contain new evidence of Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty,” California representative Adam Schiff said on Sunday.

“The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and more importantly, what he was not doing as we were being attacked,” Mr Schiff told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

The latest round of the highly watched inquiry will take place at 1pm ET on Tuesday, 28 June.

Previously, the special congressional committee had no more planned hearings until lawmakers returned from their 4 July recess.

The final hearing will bring to a close a month that featured five other days packed with shocking testimony before the committee.

Previous hearings in June revealed Donald Trump’s unprecedented pressure campaign on the Department of Justice to tamper with the election process, and strong evidence from the president’s own inner circle that Mr Trump was clearly warned his election conspiracies were “bulls*t“ but he went on claiming them anyway.

