The chairman of the January 6 committee had a dire warning about the current and future threat posed by Donald Trump’s effort to undermine faith in American elections at Tuesday’s hearing of the panel.

Bennie Thompson warned at Tuesday’s hearing that Mr Trump’s “Big Lie” about the 2020 election could lead to a real breakdown of election processes around the country as Trump loyalists interfere with official protocols to advance their own agendas.

“The lie hasn’t gone away. It’s corrupting our democratic institutions. People who believe that lie are now seeking positions of public trust,” said Mr Thompson.

If they win, “We won’t have close calls—we’ll have catastrophe,” the chairman continued.

Source Link Jan 6 committee chairman warns Trump threat to elections is ongoing: ‘The lie hasn’t gone away’