Jamie Wallis: Conservative politician comes out as UK’s first openly trans MP

A Conservative politician has come out as transgender, making them the UK’s first openly trans member of parliament.

Jamie Wallis, MP for Bridgend and Porthcawl, said they had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and wanted to transition.

In a statement posted online on Wednesday morning the MP said they were not sure how to proceed, but wanted to make the situation public.

“I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child,” Wallis said.

“I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

Wallis added: “I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone.”

The MP, who did not express a preferred name or pronouns in their statement, has been publicly presenting as a man, their gender assigned a birth.

Wallis said they were suffering from post traumatic stress disorder triggered by an attempt to blackmail them about their gender, and an incident of rape, which had left them “not OK”.

The MP won praise from across the political spectrum for bravery.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Well done Jamie Wallis for speaking out and your brave statement. We stand with you.” Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy added: “An incredibly brave and dignified statement from Jamie Wallis. This sends a powerful message to the whole of the Commons and the whole of the country.”

Liberal Democrat Layla Moran said: “Sending loads of support, Jamie. I hope you’ll be overwhelmed by love for taking the plunge and revealing your truth.” while SNP frontbencher Stewart McDonald said: “The step you have taken in sharing this with us all is one of exceptional courage, and the next steps won’t be alone. All power to you, Jamie.”

More follows…

