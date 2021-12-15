Jamie Foxx realised he didn’t make enough time for his daughter in ‘very uncomfortable’ therapist session

Actor Jamie Foxx has admitted his biggest parenting mistake was not making enough time for his daughter.

During an appearance on The Ellen Show web series Dad Confessions on Tuesday (14 December), the Django Unchained star said he compensated for not being home enough – early on in his career – by simply taking his daughter Corrine to Disneyland.

“I thought Disneyland would fix everything, Mickey Mouse is going to fix it.” the 54-year-old actor said.

Foxx also said he subsequently realised Disneyland didn’t distract Corrine from her father’s absence in a “very uncomfortable session with a therapist”.

“I found out my daughter was like, ‘I don’t need Disneyland, Dad, I just need you,’” he said.

He added: “So that’s the thing. Time, time is priceless.”

The actor has two daughters, Corrine (27) and Annalise (12).

When asked to share a lie Foxx recently told his children, he said he told his daughters that he was Spider-Man.

The actor, who plays Spider-Man villain Electro in the forthcoming franchise film No Way Home, added he told them that the movie makers are “going African-American this time”.

The latest trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home teased the debut of the Sinister Six group of supervillains, including Foxx’s Electro, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, William Defoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Rhys Ifans’ The Lizard.

The identity of the sixth Spider-Man nemesis was not revealed.

No Way Home releases in cinemas across the world on 16 December. Tom Holland reprises his role as the web-slinging superhero in the highly anticipated film.

Additional reporting from the Press Association

