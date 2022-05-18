Jamie Carragher warns Mohamed Salah to take ‘lesson’ from Philippe Coutinho and sign new Liverpool contract

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has warned Mohamed Salah his form could decline in a similar way to Philippe Coutinho and Georginio Wijnaldum if he was to leave Anfield.

The 29-year-old Egyptian, who is out of contract in the summer of 2023, is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And as speculation continues to rumble on surrounding his future, Carragher feels Salah should be deterred from leaving Liverpool because of the lack of success others have had in recent years.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “Obviously I’m desperate for Mo Salah to sign and I think he should sign. Jurgen Klopp has turned good players into great players, and Mo Salah was one of them. He was a very good player, now he’s become a superstar.

“Gini Wijnaldum was one of them. Coutinho was one of them. Emre Can was another one, who wasn’t quite at that level.

“But these are three players who maybe thought they deserved more off Liverpool in terms of wages. They made a move and it’s never been the same for them.

“I think that’s a lesson for Mo Salah going forward. Not that he’s not a great player, but this suits him. The Premier League suits him, Jurgen Klopp suits him, this club suits him. And this is where he’s been a superstar, nowhere else before.

“He might do it somewhere else, but I think he should remember about two or three of those players who have left Liverpool thinking the grass is greener on the other side, maybe wages-wise.”

Wijnaldum left Liverpool for Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season and has managed just three goals in 37 appearances for the French champions.

Coutinho departed Anfield for Barcelona back in 2018 but failed to ever really impress in Spain.

And after a brief stint on loan at Bayern Munich – where he won the Champions League in 2020 – he returned to England in January, linking back up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

