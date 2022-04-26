Jamie Carragher tips both Liverpool and Man City to drop points in Premier League title run-in

Jamie Carragher believes both Manchester City and Liverpool will drop points in the Premier League title run-in.

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides are still only separated by one point at the top of the table.

With five games remaining, Carragher believes both teams will slip up with both sides winning their games since the 2-2 draw between the contenders at the Etihad.

“We’re talking about two brilliant teams,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.

“You can’t really split them in an area of the game, but I can see both of them dropping points.”

While analysing the similarities and differences between the title rivals, Carragher leaned towards the Reds’ attack as a potential decisive factor.

“Liverpool have the slight edge in attack and in terms of goals per game,” Carragher added. “They have scored 85 games, Man City 80. We talk about Man City not having a striker, but the goals are still absolutely phenomenal. But Man City’s top scorer is De Bruyne with 11, and for Liverpool it’s Salah with 22. There’s a big difference.

“Man City obviously spread the goals out a bit more, but the numbers in terms of their top scorers show Liverpool have a big advantage in attack. If Man City are to drop points, it would be down to the fact they could have games where they fail to score.

“Man City have failed to score in four games this season – Liverpool only one – and they have only scored once in seven games too, so that’s 11 games where they have scored one goal or zero goals. So, you think, if Man City are going to drop points, it must be from a 0-0, there’s been evidence of that this season in games that we’ve seen.”

