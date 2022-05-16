Jamie Carragher ‘fears for Arsenal next season’ after Newcastle defeat

Jamie Carragher “fears for Arsenal next season” after Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the race for a top-four finish after defeat by Newcastle.

An own goal from Ben White and Bruno Guimares’ late second secured the home side a 2-0 victory, with Arsenal again struggling to impose themselves on the encounter, and creating few chances.

Tottenham had moved ahead of their North London rivals with a weekend win against Burnley, and now, with a vastly superior goal difference, in effect only need a draw on the final day against Norwich to be sure of playing in the Champions League next year.

Arsenal host Everton on Sunday in their final fixture but will now be reliant on Antonio Conte’s side slipping up.

According to Carragher, the manner in which Arsenal have collapsed in their last two fixtures against Spurs and Newcastle is a concern moving forward, with a Europa League campaign now likely to have to be juggled.

“Yes, it is over [for Arsenal] and I think that’s a massive problem, [and] not just this season,” Carragher predicted on Sky Sports. “I think it’s a huge problem for Mikel Arteta and this Arsenal team going forward.

“[They will be in the] Europa League next season, [playing] Thursday-Sunday. They’ve had a big opportunity this season having no European football.

“That was a big advantage for them. They are not in the best four sides in the country but they had an advantage on the other teams and they still haven’t made it. I do really fear for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta next season, that’s a real bad one tonight.”

Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville concurred with his colleague, recalling Manchester United’s defeat in the final of the Europa League in 2017 which precipitated a prolonged bad run for his former side.

“It’s a bad one,” Neville said. “I remember United losing that Europa League final against Villarreal and thinking it was more than just a defeat in the final.

“The body language of those Arsenal players at the end tells you it is more than just a defeat. It is a big one for them. I never fully trusted them to get top four all the way through, to be honest with you.

“It shows us where they are at. They got schooled on Thursday at Tottenham, they’ve lacked experience tonight on and off the pitch. That will cause them a big problem tonight.”

