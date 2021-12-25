James Webb Space Telescope – live: Largest telescope ever built blasts into space in historic $10bn launch

Watch live as Nasa launches James Webb Space Telescope in historic Christmas Day lift-off

Nasa has launched the James Webb Space Telescope, which the US space agency hopes will unlock the secrets of the early universe.

The launch was scheduled for 12.20pm GMT (7.20am EST) on Christmas Day, with a live stream available on Nasa’s website shortly before lift-off.

All sorts of last-minute issues could have hampered the launch of the $10 billion observatory, which was previously pushed back from 24 December due to poor weather conditions at the launch site in French Guinea. However the launch went incredibly smoothly, with not only the lift-off but also the rocket separation going ahead without fault.

“What an incredible Christmas present”, said Garth Illingworth, an astronomer at the University of California.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson had warned ahead of the launch that “over 300 things” could go wrong and scupper the launch, with officials saying during a news conference this week that there was an intermittent communication delay between the rocket and telescope.

Rob Navias, a NASA commentator, said on the agency’s live stream that the James Webb Telescope had had a “perfect ride to orbit”.

Once in space, the James Webb telescope will attempt to look back in time 13.7 billion years towards stars and galaxies formed during the early stages of the universe’s creation.

You can follow all the latest news and updates from the launch right here.

Show latest update 1640433846 Watch live as the James Webb Telescope launches The James Wedd Space Telescope has now successfully launched from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. Watch live as it the telescope separates from its rocket and watch its trajectory into space. Watch live as Nasa launches James Webb Space Telescope in historic Christmas Day lift-off Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:04 1640436555 Applause at control centre as telescope starts flying solo The James Webb telescope has separated from the rocket stage and has now deployed its solar array amidst applause at the control centre. This means that the solar panels are now providing electric power to the spacecraft and Webb is on its own. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:49 1640436252 ICYMI: James Webb Telescope successfully launched In case you missed it, here is all you need to know about the successful launch of the James Webb Space Telescope and its next steps. My colleague Adam Smith has the latest: Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:44 1640435703 Main stage now separated The main engine’s of the James Webb Telescope’s rocket have cut off and the main stage has now separated. The European Space Agency have published a mocked-up photo of what this stage currently looks like. The James Webb Telescope’s main stage has been separated whilst in flight. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:35 1640435352 Fairing separation The fairings – the outer shell protecting the telescope – have been jettisoned. The 2 strap on boosters for the Ariane 5 rocket carrying the James Wedd Space Telescope have also separated as planned. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:29 1640434850 Lift off! NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has launched on a Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana space centre in Kourou, French Guiana exactly on time at 12:20 GMT. Rob Navias, NASA spokesperson, has described the launch as “from the edge of a tropical rain forest to the edge to time itself”. “Everything is ok, everything is normal”, a mission official said on the live stream as the Ariane 5 rocket ditched its solid rocket boosters. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:20 1640434789 Less than a minute to go till launch! Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:19 1640434678 Weather conditions “green” to go for launch The final weather briefing before launch shows all parameters in French Guiana are “green” for liftoff of the Ariane 5 rocket with the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s a cloudy day in Kourou for the launch, but NASA spokesperson Rob Navias said that all systems are still green. “Don’t let those clouds fool you, we are go for launch”, he said. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:17 1640434377 The Webb telescope transitions to onboard power The James Webb Telescope has now transitioned to onboard power. Less than 10 minutes to go till launch. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:12 1640433607 25 minutes to go! Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled in less than 25 minutes. The Ariane 5 rocket in French Guiana is now fully loaded with around 189 metric tons of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen propellants. Weather conditions are looking good for lift off. NASA experts are in conversation on their live stream ahead of the launch. Holly Bancroft 25 December 2021 12:00

