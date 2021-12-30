(NASA TV/AFP via Getty Images)

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope is on its way further into space – to look deeper into the universe than ever before.

After decades of delays and issues, the telescope had a much more successful Christmas Day launch than expected, and will go on to study the cosmos for years, Nasa said.

Before it does, it must find its position in space, at a location known as L2, hovering in a precise gravitational position that will allow it to study space.

On its way, it will continue to unfurl the precise scientific instruments that will allow it to peer deep into the beginnings of the universe, look for other potentially habitable planets, and much more besides.

Follow for the latest updates as the telescope makes its journey.

Show latest update 1640874689 Hello and welcome… … to The Independent’s live coverage of Nasa’s work to get the James Webb Space Telescope deep into space – to a vantage point where it will peer into the beginnings of time. Andrew Griffin 30 December 2021 14:31

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link James Webb Space Telescope latest: Alien-hunting spacecraft unfurls on its way to study the universe