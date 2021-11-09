James Corden: Petition to not cast Late Late Show host in Wicked musical adaptation reaches 60,000 signatures

An online petition asking producers of the forthcoming Wicked film not to cast James Corden has accumulated more than 60,000 signatures.

The film is an adaptation of the hit stage musical, and will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the two lead roles.

Corden, a TV personality with a divisive reputation, has become notorious in recent years for his involvement in multiple screen musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and Cinderella, several of which were torn apart by critics.

The petition, established on Change.org, is addressed directly to Universal Studios, and requests that Corden not be given a role in the eagerly anticipated project.

“James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie… that’s pretty much it,” reads the petition.

As of the time of writing, the proposal has been endorsed by 61,353 signatories.

Should that number rise above 75,000, Change.org qualifies it as one of the top signed on its website.

After the casting of Erivo and Grande was announced last week, Corden’s name began trending on social media as fans of the musical demanded he “stay away” from the project.

It is not clear which role Corden would be in contention to win.

