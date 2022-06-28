James Corden hilariously decorates the White House and gives Joe Biden a picture of Harry Styles

James Corden revealed how he hilariously redecorated the White House and even gave a picture of himself and Harry Styles to Joe Biden.

On Monday, the 43-year-old television host was seen walking into Biden’s office in a preview of an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show. While approaching the US President at his desk, Corden held an Edible Arrangements’ bouquet in his hands.

“Mr President, this is both a snack and gift,” Corden said, while placing the fruit basket down. “Melon balls, pineapple butterflies, chocolate strawberries, stuff like that.”

The camera zoomed in on Biden’s face, as the Into the Woods star said: “I’m just going to spruce up the place while you tuck in, OK.”

Corden then walked over to a table that featured a sculpture of President Harry S Truman on it. In front of the piece, he jokingly put a photograph of himself and Harry Styles. The image of the duo was taken in May, when they did an impromptu music video for Styles’ songs, “Daylight.”

“Well, cover one Harry with another Harry, that’s what I’m saying,” Corden said. “I just think it brightens the place up, you know?”

Biden is one of Corden’s many high-profile guests for his final season of The Late Late Show. Corden announced in April that he will be leaving the program next year.

In a statement shared by CBS president George Cheeks, at the time, he said: “We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

Regarding why he was leaving the show after eight years, Corden told Entertainment Tonight last month that he felt like he’d “done enough” and didn’t want the program to “overstay its welcome”.

“Maybe we’d done everything we wanted to do,” Corden said. “When I took the job — firstly, I didn’t think we’d be on the air, like, six months later. Then as soon as it seemed like we’d be on for a little while, I was very very determined that the show wouldn’t overstay its welcome in any way and that we would always know when to leave. That we’d always know when to go out on top, because I think that’s really important.”

Along with Biden, some of Corden’s guests for his last season — which will broadcast from London Freedman’s Hall for a few weeks — also include Ed Sheeran, Jamie Dornan, and Vin Diesel.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link James Corden hilariously decorates the White House and gives Joe Biden a picture of Harry Styles