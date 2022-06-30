James Bond Producer Confirms Next 007 Movie Is Nearly Two Years Away; Says 'We're Reinventing Him'

English actor Daniel Craig, who bid farewell to the iconic character of James Bond last year after featuring in five Bond movies, raised the standard to such a level that it has become difficult for the makers to find a replacement soon. And with ‘No Time to Die’ marking the end of Craig’s successful run as 007, producer Barbara Broccoli revealed that they are now working on ‘reinventing’ the character.

While several names have been making rounds on the internet as eligible candidates to carry the franchise ahead, James Bond producer Broccoli marked an end to the conversation by stating “Nobody’s in the running,” during her conversation with Deadline. Talking about ‘reinventing’ the iconic character, she added, “We’re working out where to go with him, we’re talking that through. There isn’t a script and we can’t come up with one until we decide how we’re going to approach the next film because, really, it’s a reinvention of Bond.”

Well, that’s not all as Broccoli’s next remark would left many Bond fans upset. “We’re reinventing who he is and that takes time. I’d say that filming is at least two years away,” she said while giving an update on next Bond movie.

Meanwhile, Craig, who began his Bond journey with ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006, went on to reprise the role in ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Spectre’ and ‘No Time to Die’. And post the phenomenal success of his last Bond outing in 2021, Craig has now teamed up with Rian Johnson for the sequel of ‘Knives Out’. Titled ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’, the upcoming movie which is slated to release later this year also features Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson and others.

