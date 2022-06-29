'James Bond Baccha Hai': R Madhavan Thinks Nambi Narayanan's Story Is Better Than Any Fictional Spy Movie

R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his directional debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, he will also be playing the lead. The movie is based on the life of Indian aerospace engineer, Nambi Narayanan, who was instrumental in developing the Vikas engine that would be used for the first PSLV that India launched. In 1994, he was falsely charged with espionage and arrested. Talking about his arrest and then his release, R Madhavan said that Narayanan’s story was even more interesting than any spy movie and that fictional spy character James Bond was nothing compared to Narayanan.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhavan said that he had to remove several factual events from the film because they were really unbelievable and might have seemed fake to a casual audience. He said, “When I met Nambi Narayanan, I was intrigued by the fact that he was only talking about the case, about how he was wronged, about how they would almost kill him in jail, torture him and beat him. For his whole family to be thought of as a ‘spy case family’, it’s not right, and I understood the angst that he had.”

He further explained, “What shocked me more was that he was given the Padma Bhushan, but nobody knows why he got the Padma Bhushan. In fact, he wasn’t talking about it. He had written a book on his life, and he hadn’t mentioned his achievements. But when I came to know what he did; the first Ivy League scientist from India, or the fact that he went to France with 52 scientists, or the fact that he went to Russia whent the USSR was breaking down… This guy is the father of James Bond, James Bond bachcha nikla iske saamne, he was absolutely incredible.”

The story of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect spans across Narayanan’s days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him. The movie is all set to release in theatres on July 1.

