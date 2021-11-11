James Blunt says he enjoys social media vitriol

James Blunt has said he enjoys the abuse he receives on social media as he has learnt how to “cash in on it”.

The British singer-songwriter, who is releasing an album of greatest hits this month, has become a popular figure on Twitter over the years thanks to his sharp comebacks in response to trolls and critics.

Describing the abuse as a “joke”, he told the PA news agency that it was easy to ignore when he was able to perform to thousands of fans around the world.

“It would be a joke to take the two people online who are being mean about me or my music seriously, rather than people who attended the shows,” he said.

“It’s a joke, because I go on tours around the world and I am lucky enough to play arenas of up to 20,000 people a night.”

Blunt also revealed that his record label, Atlantic, has encouraged him to join TikTok but he believes “the real world probably has more to give”.

“Every album, the label say there’s a new platform and that you should be on this platform,” he said.

“Like all these things, they are quite self-orientated.”

He added: “But at the same time, I feel very fortunate to have platforms like these, which mean that I can have direct contact with people.”

Blunt’s album, The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) is out on 19 November.

