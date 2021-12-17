Australia kept England down on a second draining day in Adelaide reaching 390 for seven as they batted through a fifth full session to take control of the floodlit second Test.

At the second break the tourists looked desperately weary, sapped by the South Australian heat, deflated by a lethargic middle session and facing the possibility of a declaration that would see them batting under pressure in the unpredictable ‘twilight’ period.

Three wickets for 81 in the afternoon’s play had given England some reason for optimism earlier in the day, but a stand of 91 involving the frustratingly familiar face of Steve Smith and newcomer Alex Carey sucked their air out of Joe Root’s men.

Record wicket-taker James Anderson struck twice late on, denying Smith a 12th Ashes century when he fell lbw for 93 and getting Carey for 51 with one that slowed up off the surface. But after 140 overs of stern work in the field, the celebrations were decidedly muted.

Source Link James Anderson strikes twice but England remain on the back foot in Adelaide