James Acaster skit criticising Ricky Gervais resurfaces after Netflix special

A clip from James Acaster’s 2019 stand-up show, which calls out fellow comedian Ricky Gervais for his jokes about transgender people, has resurfaced on social media.

It has been reshared as Gervais’s new Netflix special faces condemnation over a series of jokes targeting the trans community.

As fans and critics discuss SuperNature, many have shared a moment from Acaster’s set in which he mocks Gervais for his tendency to defend “free speech” and hit out at “cancel culture”.

