James Acaster skit criticising Ricky Gervais resurfaces after Netflix special

Posted on May 25, 2022 0

A clip from James Acaster’s 2019 stand-up show, which calls out fellow comedian Ricky Gervais for his jokes about transgender people, has resurfaced on social media.

It has been reshared as Gervais’s new Netflix special faces condemnation over a series of jokes targeting the trans community.

As fans and critics discuss SuperNature, many have shared a moment from Acaster’s set in which he mocks Gervais for his tendency to defend “free speech” and hit out at “cancel culture”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link James Acaster skit criticising Ricky Gervais resurfaces after Netflix special