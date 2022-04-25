Jameela Jamil has announced that she’s leaving Twitter after news that Elon Musk has purchased the platform.

The Tesla founder successfully acquired the social media site on Monday (25 April) for around $44bn (£34.5bn). As a result, Twitter will now be a privately owned company.

Hours before the announcement, billionaire Musk urged his “worst critics” to stay on Twitter.

Users of the site have been reacting to news of the sale, with some announcing that they’d be abandoning their accounts.

Former The Good Place actor and presenter Jamil has stated that she’d also be leaving the platform due to fears of how the environment will change under Musk’s ownership.

She sent a final message to her followers, attaching four photos of herself with her pet dog.

“Ah he got Twitter,” Jamil’s message began. “I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really *any* excuse to show pics of Barold.”

She continued her goodbye statement by sharing worries that Musk’s proposed bid to encourage free speech would lead to further harmful behaviour on the site.

She wrote: “I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck.”

Jamil had previously hinted at her plans to stop using the site if Musk’s acquisition succeeded. Earlier on Monday, she tweeted: “One good thing about Elon buying Twitter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here. So it’s win win for you all really.”

Source Link Jameela Jamil quits Twitter after Elon Musk buys site for $44bn