Jake Paul warned ‘crazy’ clause could backfire in Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley.

Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson.

The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American this Saturday.

“Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out,” Bostwick told Betway Insider.

“That’s a crazy clause. He could be dangling that carrot in front of Tyron to get him to come out recklessly, and that also adds pressure on Tyron.

“If Tyron comes out swinging he could get caught – we know Jake has power, don’t sleep on Jake’s power.

“I think Woodley will come out with a fire under his a** and try to bang, but he’s got to be smart. It will be a different kind of fight this time with Woodley taking this fight on short notice.”

Woodley, 39, had never boxed professionally before facing 24-year-old Paul, who is 4-0 with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and ex-MMA champion Ben Askren.

“Jake will be more aggressive this time,” Bostwick added. “His boxing is going to be better this time, and he will have his range on point.

“But if Tyron turns up and puts the pressure on it could be a better night for Tyron.

“Jake learned from the last fight not to stand in front of him. Jake will counter and put his punches together and will be firing on all cylinders.

“You’ll see a way better Jake this time. Jake wins by stoppage.”

Paul vs Woodley II takes place in Tampa, Florida.

