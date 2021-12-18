Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley UK and US times: When are the ring walks?

Tyron Woodley will get the chance to avenge his loss to Jake Paul this weekend, four months after being outpointed by the YouTube star.

Former UFC champion Woodley lost to Paul via split decision in August, failing to finish the 24-year-old after hurting him in the middle of the contest.

Paul’s victory over the 39-year-old set up a clash with former Love Island contest Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. But Fury suffered a broken rib and chest infection during his training camp, forcing the Briton to withdraw from this weekend’s bout – and allowing Woodley to step in to face his fellow American again.

Woodley initially tried to set up a rematch with Paul by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo, per a bet between the opponents, but the YouTuber overlooked the wrestling specialist in favour of a meeting with Fury. Now, however, Paul and Woodley will go head-to-head once again, with Paul promising to pay Woodley a $500,000 bonus if the former UFC champion can knock him out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 18 December at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The ring walks are expected to take place at approximately 5am GMT on Sunday morning (12pm ET), following a series of undercard fights – which will get under way at 2am GMT (9pm ET).

How can I watch?

In the UK, the event will be broadcast live on streaming service FITE TV.

What are the odds?

Paul: 1/3

Woodley: 9/4

Draw: 16/1

What is the prize money?

While the official purses for this rematch haven’t been revealed, we know a couple of things.

First of all, each man earned $2million for the first fight, so it is hard to see either receiving less on this occasion.

Furthermore, Paul has promised to pay Woodley a $500,000 bonus if the ex-UFC welterweight can knock him out. Paul also suggested that the sum will come straight from his own purse for this fight.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, with a background in wrestling and a powerful right hand. The 39-year-old lost his title to current champion Kamaru Usman in March 2019, a result which marked the start of a four-fight losing run. That streak led Woodley to be cut from the UFC, with his next move in mixed martial arts currently unknown. It did, however, allow the Missouri native the chance to box Paul in August – and this month.

That fight marked Woodley’s professional boxing debut, while Paul is 4-0 with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren.

Here’s a full breakdown of Woodley’s career and the threat he poses to Paul.

Will Jake Paul still fight Tommy Fury?

Following his withdrawal from his scheduled clash with Paul, Fury had this to say:

“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year.

“I want this fight to happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

