Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley weigh in ahead of rematch

Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.

The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.

Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.

Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more – on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.

Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:

Show latest update 1639871871 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley YouTube sensation Paul defeated the ex-UFC title holder via split decision in August, setting up a fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. Fury was forced to back out of the match-up, however, citing a broken rib and chest infection last week. Woodley immediately stepped in, receiving the rematch he had previously tried to secure by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – as per a bet between himself and Paul. The 39-year-old hurt Paul, 24, in their initial in-ring meeting, and he will no doubt seek a finish with greater conviction this time around. The added incentive will be a $500,000 bonus, paid by Paul, though the YouTuber has promised his own stoppage win. Here’s everything you need to know about the fight between the two Americans. Jamie Braidwood 18 December 2021 23:57 1639871550 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more – on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova. Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Jamie Braidwood 18 December 2021 23:52

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online