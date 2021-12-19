Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE results: Boxing stream, latest scorecard and how to watch online

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley weigh in ahead of rematch

Jake Paul battles Tyron Woodley in a rematch after Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight due to injury and illness.

The latest instalment in a fascinating journey in boxing is here, with Paul desperate to prove his critics wrong and win more comprehensively this time, having only edged out his rival on points last August after weathering a storm mid-fight, which saw Woodley stun him briefly as the ropes held him up.

Paul has ambitions to elevate the sport to a new level with buzz surrounding his transition to the sweet science, which has so far brought mostly impressive results.

Woodley has been gifted a chance at redemption too, not to mention an enormous payday, with Paul among the biggest draws in the sport as the pair headline a pay-per-view once more – on the undercard there is Amanda Serrano, who battles Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight, hoping to avoid an upset and book what promises to be the biggest fight in women’s boxing in 2022 with undisputed champion Katie Taylor waiting after her own win last week over Firuza Sharapova.

Follow live updates, undercard results, analysis and reaction as The Problem Child takes on the former UFC champion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida:

Show latest update 1639881706 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Halfway through the fight and Paro is using the most of his longer reach to catch Alamo, but the Puerto Rican looks to be carrying the most threat when he does get his opportunity to land a blow. This is a close fight. Not much to separate the undefeated contenders. Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 02:41 1639881216 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Paro steadies himself with an even second round, but one which also saw him catch his opponent with a couple of flurries. The Australian is the busier fighter into the third, too, and is landing more punches despite Alamo’s movement around the ring. Meanwhile, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are in the building ahead of tonight’s main event. Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 02:33 1639880860 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Paro makes a solid start but a drop of his left hand gives Alamo a window to catch him with a right hand to send him down inside the first round! He bounces back to his feet and takes the count before the bell sounds. Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 02:27 1639880460 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley The evening’s action will start with a meeting between two undefeated junior welterweights, as Yomar Alamo of Puerto Rico (20-0-1, 12KOs) takes on Liam Paro of Australia (21-0, 13KOs). It will be a 10-round contest and the winner will receive a huge boost in their divisional ranking. Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 02:21 1639879911 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley The show in Tampa is close to getting underway. Here’s a reminder of the undercard, we’ll get round to it soon but Amanda Serrano’s defence of her world championship title is a huge fight, and could set up a sensational meeting with Katie Taylor next year. Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (four round exhibition)

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds) Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 02:11 1639879259 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Tyron Woodley has said he could complete a trilogy with Jake Paul if he beats the YouTube star tonight. Should Woodley overcome Paul this time, a third meeting between the Americans is on the cards, according to the 39-year-old. “Yes, there is a rematch clause in there,” Woodley told TMZ. “After I knock you out, Mr Betting Man, are you gonna run? Are you gonna wanna try to fight someone else, or are you gonna come get this work?” More here: Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 02:00 1639878659 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Jake Paul’s sparring partner Jake Bostwick has said the YouTube star may regret including a “crazy clause” in his rematch contract with Tyron Woodley. Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August to set up a bout with former Love Island star Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. The Briton was forced to withdraw from his scheduled clash with Paul, however, due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to step in on two weeks’ notice to fight his fellow American. “Jake is offering Tyron a $500,000 bonus to knock him out,” Bostwick told Betway Insider. “That’s a crazy clause. He could be dangling that carrot in front of Tyron to get him to come out recklessly, and that also adds pressure on Tyron. “If Tyron comes out swinging he could get caught – we know Jake has power, don’t sleep on Jake’s power. “I think Woodley will come out with a fire under his a** and try to bang, but he’s got to be smart. It will be a different kind of fight this time with Woodley taking this fight on short notice.” Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 01:50 1639878059 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Jake Paul has said his rematch with Tyron Woodley will more closely resemble a “bank robbery” than a boxing match. The YouTube star defeated former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. But Fury had to withdraw from the bout this month due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to claim his rematch. Woodley, 39, previously tried to secure a second fight with 24-year-old Paul by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – per a bet between the pair – but only now will the American get a second chance at beating his compatriot. Paul said at a pre-fight press conference this week: “They’re like, ‘Oh, you got Tyron Woodley now.’ No problem. “That’s why I’ve got the ski mask on; they’re going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat? “It’s a bank robbery.” Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 01:40 1639877459 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley And so that long and winding road brings up to here, to Tampa Bay, Florida, for the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. The Independent’s combat sports correspondent Alex Pattle is on hand with the big pre-fight preview and why, away from the celebrity and criticism, Jake Paul fights do hold genuine sporting merit. Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 01:30 1639876859 Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley The turnaround from Tommy Fury’s withdrawal to the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley’s rematch getting confirmed was lightening fast. The 39-year-old agreed to step in with two weeks to go until the fight in Florida – with Paul revealing a lucrative incentive would be on offer for the former UFC champion. “When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy Fumbles was pulling out, I told them I’ll fight anyone on December 18th,” Paul said at the time. “Unlike the Fury’s, Tyron actually has some balls, is stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out. “First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.” Woodley has alleged that Paul ran away from the original rematch in order to fight Fury. “Jake Paul is a b***h. He didn’t want to fight,” he said. “Like, ‘You did it too late.’ No, you just didn’t want to fight, and they gave you a way out, and you took it and ran. It’s like a little kid in a playground, ‘Na, na, na, na, na,’ when they know they didn’t really win. “Most people that watched the fight felt like I won the fight. I really didn’t walk away a loser in the fight. My ceiling doesn’t look different right now.” Jamie Braidwood 19 December 2021 01:20

Source Link Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 LIVE results: Boxing stream, latest scorecard and how to watch online