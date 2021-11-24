Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury LIVE: Press conference news and updates ahead of boxing match

Tyson Fury trains brother Tommy for Jake Paul fight

Follow live coverage of the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight press conference today.

The two rivals will meet in the ring in December to finally settle their long feud but will continue their already feisty war of words this afternoon. Paul has fought and won four professional bouts, against the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson, ex-Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren, and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Now he faces former Love Island star Fury, younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.

“I’m the best thing that’s happened to boxing in a century, period,” Paul said. “The legends would agree. The Anthony Joshuas, the Mike Tysons, the Manny Pacquiaos, the Tyson Furys.” If Tommy comes through this grudge match, his father John Fury believes he will look to face 0-1 Logan Paul in his ninth pro bout. “When he knocks Jake Paul out, the brother’s gonna wanna take his part, ain’t he? But I don’t think so because the hiding Tommy’s gonna give Jake Paul, the other brother won’t be interested either.”

Show latest update 1637763756 Tommy Fury will earn more than ‘some world champions’ for Jake Paul fight Tommy Fury is set for a major payday when he takes on Jake Paul next month, John Fury has said. Tommy, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, is coached by his father John, who has said his son’s 18 December fight with YouTube star Paul represents “good business”. While Tommy Fury and Paul’s purses have not been revealed ahead of their clash in Florida, John Fury told entrepreneur Rob Moore on YouTube: “Listen, Tommy’s getting paid more money for this than some world champions. Jack Rathborn 24 November 2021 14:22

