Jake Paul urges Mike Tyson to sign $300m heavyweight comeback fight

Jake Paul has told Mike Tyson to “have some fun” by agreeing to fight the YouTuber, who is prepared to bulk up to take on the heavyweight great.

Paul has been angling for a chance to take on Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight world champion, as he seeks the next step in a boxing career that has thus far of five wins over internet personalities, former basketball players and mixed martial artists.

Tyson has so far been reluctant to accept the offer of a bout, suggesting it would take a significant fee to convince him to come out of retirement.

The 55-year-old fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in November 2020.

He has now been urged by Paul to grant him his request for a fight, with the 25-year-old prepared to compete at heavyweight.

“For sure,” Paul told The Journey podcast when asked if he wanted a duel with Tyson.

“I joke with my friends about it, I’m like I’ll start eating Krispy Kreme doughnuts, move up to heavyweight and fight Mike Tyson. That would actually excite me and that’s a $200-300million event.

“So Mike, if you’re watching this let’s have some fun. New school vs old school and I think that’s something that the fans would want to see.”

Tyson’s meeting with Jones Jr. was the most successful pay-per-view boxing event of 2020, and was scored a split draw.

The undercard included Paul’s victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson.

