Jake Paul sparring partner claims he was thrown out of training after argument

A sparring partner of Jake Paul has claimed he was thrown out of training for taking exception to the YouTube star’s tactics.

American Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and is preparing for an August return to the ring, having last fought in December – when he knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Elie Augustama said in an Instagram story on Wednesday that he was sparring with Paul in Puerto Rico before being ejected from the gym for disagreeing with the 25-year-old and his team over Paul’s approach.

Augustuma, 36, has a professional record of 6-18 and is without a win since 2012, having lost 14 straight fights since then. The Haitian accused Paul of grabbing his neck during sparring.

“So I just finished putting in this work,” Augustama said in an Instagram video. “Why am I the one to get under everybody’s skin. I ain’t going to gaslight nobody. You paid me to work and you ain’t paying me enough motherf****r.

“You want to be disrespectful, just because you tried to hurt my neck because I was giving you work? You’ve got me by 40lbs, my guy. I already gave you your flowers, I already gave you your respect. If you want, I will fight you tomorrow, Jake Paul.

“Don’t be that type of guy because I’m helping you out, you’ve got the other sparring partner going through the flow with you so he can get paid. I didn’t come here to be paid; I’ve got my own goals, I want to be great.

“I get a little eccentric sometimes, but I’m not going to let somebody grab my neck because I’m giving you work. Then your whole camp is going to tell me: ‘It’s okay.’ No, no, no.”

Augustama specifically called out Paul’s coaches BJ Flores and Danny Smith for allegedly siding with their fighter.

“Excuse me, BJ ‘fat f***’ Flores, excuse me, Danny, it is not okay because I am giving you work. That’s the only problem. I’m giving you work. Give me credit, the same way I’m trying to give you credit.

“They flipped on me, they didn’t even let me take my clothes off, they were like: ‘Get out.’ I have never, ever seen such a 180 flip.

“That’s normally what I do, because I’m going to push you. You say you want results, I’m going to see if you really want those results.”

