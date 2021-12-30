Jake Paul has labelled rumours his fight with Tyron Woodley flopped on pay per view “bulls***” but conceded it wasn’t his “best business night”.

Paul knocked out former UFC champion Woodley in their rematch in December to extend his undefeated run in the ring. The rumour mill has been abuzz with stories the fight didn’t attract many fans but the YouTuber turned boxer has set the record straight on social media.

“The PPV number rumours are bulls***,’ Paul wrote on Twitter. “First fight with Woodley we sold 500k plus. Numbers for this one are still rolling in but still looking positive.

“Not my best business night. But remember, everyone wanted to see me vs. [Tommy] Fury and that’s what we sold. Shout out to Showtime for riding with me and all the fighters on the card and Tyron for not being a b**** like most of these “fighters” are.”

Tommy Fury withdrew with a chest infection and a broken rib just days before he was due to fight Paul. The bout between the pair is reportedly being rearranged for early next year but Fury has said the last few weeks have been tough.

He told The Unibet Lowdown podcast: ‘’I’ve been in probably the lowest point I’ve ever been in in my entire life. Imagine having everything you could have ever dreamed of ripped away through no fault of your own.

“The chest was one thing, and it is terrible, but then having a rib break was just the icing on the cake. Even now I don’t think I’ve fully swallowed that pill, and I don’t think I will because it would have been such a massive, easy night for me.”

Source Link Jake Paul responds to ‘bull****’ rumours Tyron Woodley fight flopped on pay per view