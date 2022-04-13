Jake Paul reacts to Tommy Fury’s step-up in competition on brother Tyson’s card

Jake Paul has commended Tommy Fury on facing a step-up in competition on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte this month.

Tyson Fury defends the WBC heavyweight title against Whyte in a main-event match-up at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, after the champion’s half-brother Tommy competes earlier in the evening.

Former Love Island contestant Tommy Fury has a professional boxing record of 7-0 with four knockouts, but the combined record of his previous opponents ahead of their meetings with the Briton has thus far been 14-175-3 – with one of those fighters having lost 102 times before facing Fury.

Now, however, the 22-year-old takes on 10-1 Daniel Bocianski in a light-heavyweight contest.

YouTuber Paul, who is 5-0 as a professional boxer with five KOs, was scheduled to fight Fury in December before the Briton withdrew due to injury and illness.

“It’s great,” the American said of Fury’s step-up in competition, per the Mirror. “Let’s see how he fares, this will be a cool test for him and hopefully it’s not a snooze-fest like all of his fights.

“Hopefully he can get a big moment, a big KO and get some momentum going. Right now we’re just not interested in that fight [against him] because he doesn’t really have anything going, people only know of his name because of me.

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

“I’m rooting for him. Best of luck to him, hopefully he can get a big KO and do something that would make more excitement for a fight between us. He sucks at promoting, his brother did all the promotion, his dad did all the promotion for the last fight, so he’s got to do something to get back on my radar.”

Paul, 25, has teased that his next fight could take place in August.

“We don’t have a date in August,” he said, however. “We’re talking to a lot of different people, a lot of big names. We need someone with that star power, a big name who can bring in a ton of pay-per-view buys to the table.

“[With] all of my opponents, I’ve carried the promotion, and I’m looking for that big name. We need someone who can be a heavy hitter in the space.”

