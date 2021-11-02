Jake Paul predicts Tommy Fury will ‘crack under pressure’

Jake Paul has said he is confident he will stop Tommy Fury when the pair go head-to-head in the boxing ring later this year.

YouTube star Paul, who is 4-0 as a professional boxer, will take on 7-0 Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – in Tampa on 18 December.

American Paul, 22, has finished three of his four opponents – fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, and ex-UFC star Ben Askren – and he plans to do the same when he faces Fury.

Briton Fury, 24, has won four of his seven fights via knockout or TKO, while Paul’s only decision victory came in his last outing, against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

“His whole family is underestimating my ability and how good I am as a boxer,” Paul said, via Boxing Scene.

“Tommy Fury couldn’t do anything to harm my sparring partner Anthony Taylor [in Fury’s last bout]. All love to Anthony Taylor, but height difference, weight difference…

“He didn’t do a single thing to Anthony and there were points where Anthony was in control, winning, landing harder punches. So, look what I’m going to do to this guy.

“It’s going to be a massacre, a Boston Tea Party 2.0. I’m taking this mother****** and throwing him overboard.

“Tommy, he’s a great boxer, he’s undefeated, he’s got fast hands, he’s quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so long and so forth. I just think that boy will crack under pressure.

“I think Tommy is an easier fight than Tyron for sure. And I think I knock him out, for sure.

“And I know I said that about Tyron, but that’s really the only time I’ve been wrong. Tyron, he came ready to fight that night and he’s been hit by some big guys. Tommy’s never even been past four rounds. We’ll see what happens.”

Paul shared an image on social media that showed part of the bout agreement for his fight with Fury. The clauses in the image suggested that Paul must pay Fury $500,000 direct from his own purse if the Briton beats him. It also suggested that Fury must legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if Paul is victorious.

Tyson Fury is expected to be in Tommy Fury’s corner for the fight.

