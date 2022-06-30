Jake Paul offers to fight Tommy Fury in UK for $15m amid Briton’s travel problems

Jake Paul has offered to fight Tommy Fury in the UK amid the Briton’s issues entering the US, though the YouTuber has demanded $15million to do so.

Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has knocked out each man he has faced, most recently stopping former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in Tampa in December.

Woodley had already been outpointed by Paul in August and was stepping in for Fury, 23, who had withdrawn from the December bout while citing injury and illness.

Now Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – is set to box Paul at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 6 August. However, the Briton was stopped at Heathrow airport in London on Monday, casting doubt over the chances of the fight taking place.

Fury was trying to travel to New York City for a pre-fight press conference with American Paul, who has accused his opponent of taking ‘no action’ to resolve the travel issues. The 25-year-old also took to Twitter on Wednesday to offer to face Fury in the UK, but only on one condition.

“Update: We’ve spoken to Tommy Fury’s lawyers,” Paul said in a video. “They are all advising him to just go to the embassy to get his visa.

“That’s all he has to do, but Tommy is showing no urgency. He hasn’t gone yet, he’s not communicating with us on what he’s doing. Is this just another case of ‘Tommy Fumbles’ just being scared to fight me? I think that’s what it is. I think the Fury family is trying to manipulate something here to make me fight in the UK.

“Okay, you want me to fight in the UK? Show me $15m, because here in America we do more pay-per-view buys, we do more ticket sales, and we do more sponsorship. I’ve shown you the money, we’re ready to go – MSG, 6 August.

“Tommy, you’re gonna miss out on the biggest payday of your life, because you want me to come to the UK? Like I said, I’ll come there. Just show me the money, but y’all can’t do that; y’all don’t have $15m.

Tommy Fury addresses fans after being denied entry into the US (@tommyfury via Instagram)

“This is embarrassing. Go to the embassy, get your visa, and let’s make this fight happen. Stop ducking me and stop wasting my time.”

Fury is 8-0 as a pro boxer, having last fought in April on the undercard of his brother Tyson’s knockout of Dillian Whyte.

The younger Fury outpointed Daniel Bocianski that night, with the event taking place at London’s Wembley Stadium.

