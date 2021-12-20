Jake Paul issues warning to Canelo after knocking out Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has sent a warning to boxing’s pound-for-pound king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez after knocking out Tyron Woodley.

YouTube star Paul outpointed Woodley in August and stopped the former UFC champion in the sixth round of their rematch on Saturday.

The victory moved Paul, 24, to 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over each of his opponents.

The American previously finished fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley.

Paul, whose brother Logan fought boxing icon Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout this year, continues to target big names, with a clash against Canelo seemingly representing his dream fight.

“I hope you’re training @Canelo,” Paul wrote on Twitter on Sunday, adding a smiley face emoji.

Canelo’s professional boxing record stands at 57-1-2, with the Mexican having achieved 39 of those wins via knockout.

The 31-year-old holds numerous titles across various weight classes and is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year.

After knocking out Woodley, Paul also called out UFC stars Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal responded by telling Paul: “Come on over to UFC. Sign a one-fight deal. I will break your jaw in front of the whole world. If you want it, it’s here.”

