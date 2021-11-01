Jake Paul has put ‘bizarre’ clauses in Tommy Fury fight contract, John Fury claims

Jake Paul has inserted “bizarre” clauses into the boxing match contract between the YouTube star and Tommy Fury, according to the latter’s father John.

Paul and Tommy Fury are set to go head-to-head on 18 December, as Paul looks to extend his record as a professional boxer to 5-0, while Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – enters the bout at 7-0.

Paul has taken on fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, former UFC fighter Ben Askren – beating them all via stoppage – and most recently ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley, whom he defeated via decision in August.

The American, 24, has engaged in verbal sparring with former Love Island contestant Fury for some time now, and the pair are finally set to box one another in Tampa, Florida before the year is up.

But John Fury, father of Tommy and Tyson, has told BT Sport: “[Paul’s team] are being awkward.

“The contract has been bizarre. If I was going to go through what they’ve put in the contract, we’d be here all day.

“I’ve said yes to everything; yes, yes, yes, yes, do what you’ve got to do because I know Jake Paul can’t beat Tommy no matter what he does.”

One apparent clause is set to determine that Fury, 22, must legally change his name to ‘Tommy Fumbles’ if he loses to Paul.

Paul took to social media with an image of part of the bout agreement, which read: “If Fury is declared the winner of the Bout, Paul hereby agrees to pay Fury Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($500,000.00) directly from Paul’s purse as an additional fighter bonus.

“However, if Paul is declared the winner of the Bout, Fury hereby agrees to (i) commence, within thirty (30) days of the conclusion of the Bout, an application process with the Royal Courts of Justice in the United Kingdom to obtain a deed poll legally changing Fury’s name to “Tommy Fumbles,” (ii) change, within twenty four (24) hours of the Bout, all of his social media accounts to reflect the name “Tommy Fumbles:, and (iii) immediately after the Bout utilise the name “Tommy Fumbles” in all forms of media…”

