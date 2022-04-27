Jake Paul eyeing fight with rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is eyeing a fight with former rugby star Sonny Bill Williams and it could take place this year.

Williams, 36, retired from rugby in 2021 after winning two rugby union World Cups with New Zealand and conquering rugby league as well. He is now a professional boxer and is 9-0 in his career. Williams was listed by Paul as an opponent that the American wants to face, but the social media star admits there are many people he wants to take on in the ring.

“There are a lot of people on my list,” Paul told the Mirror. “I would love to take out an Australian, as much as I love everyone from Australia – shout out to George Kambosos.

“Yeah, that would be a big fight [against Williams]. I think we both have bright careers ahead of us and at some point I do see us getting in the ring together and handling it.”

Williams most recently claimed a first-round stoppage of Barry Hill and is looking to get back in the ring later this year. He confirmed that his management are speaking to Paul’s, so the bout could in fact take place soon.

“I’m maybe looking at August, getting back in the ring,” Williams told Nine and Stan Sport over the weekend. “Jake Paul, his people have reached out to mine and they’re talking, so who knows? The main thing is I’m very excited and very grateful to be back in the ring.”

Paul hasn’t fought since his rematch with Tyron Woodley in December. The 25-year-old is currently 5-0 in his professional boxing career, but he is yet to go up against a professional boxer.

His wins have come against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former basketball star Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighters Ben Askren and Woodley. Paul was set to fight Tommy Fury in December, but Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – pulled out due to injury and illness.

Tommy Fury won on Tyson’s undercard on Saturday before calling out Paul.

Paul, however, was dismissive of the Briton’s challenge.

