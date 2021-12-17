Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley rematch will be ‘bank robbery’

Posted on December 17, 2021 0

Jake Paul has said his rematch with Tyron Woodley on Saturday will more closely resemble a “bank robbery” than a boxing match.

The YouTube star defeated former UFC champion Woodley via split decision in August, setting up a highly-anticipated fight with Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson. But Fury had to withdraw from the bout this month due to a broken rib and chest infection, allowing Woodley to claim his rematch.

Woodley, 39, previously tried to secure a second fight with 24-year-old Paul by getting an “I love Jake,” tattoo – per a bet between the pair – but only now will the American get a second chance at beating his compatriot.

Paul said at a pre-fight press conference this week: “They’re like, ‘Oh, you got Tyron Woodley now.’ No problem.

“That’s why I’ve got the ski mask on; they’re going to give me a big bag to go and beat the guy I already beat?

“It’s a bank robbery.”

The purses for Paul and Woodley’s rematch have not officially been disclosed, though Paul has promised to pay his opponent $500,000 from his own purse if the wrestling specialist can knock him out.

The YouTuber also commented on Fury’s injury, saying: “I just thought to myself: It’s funny how these ‘professionals’ like Tommy Fury, who’s considered a professional boxer, get sick and don’t want to fight.

“I’ve fought sick, I’ve fought hurt; you’ve got to go in there and get the job done.”

While Woodley’s defeat by Paul marked his professional boxing debut, Paul is 4-0 as a pro – with knockout wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA star Nate Robinson, and ex-MMA champion Ben Askren.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Jake Paul claims Tyron Woodley rematch will be ‘bank robbery’