Jake Paul called out by Conor McGregor’s teammate and promised biggest payday of his life

Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis has called out Jack Paul and promised him the biggest payday of his life.

Jiu-jitsu world champion Danis and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul were involved in an altercation in Los Angeles last year and it sparked rumours of a fight, only for Danis to turn down the opportunity when his recovery from a knee injury was held back by Covid-19.

Paul then knocked out Ben Askren in April and saw off Tyron Woodley on points in the summer, and now Danis wants his shot.

He told Plan Bri Uncut: “You know what’s funny, the first time he ever called anyone out in boxing it was me. “I respect his marketing and what he does. He’s not a stupid kid but he’s not a fighter and he knows that. We talk about fighting all the time then he goes and fights the easier fights.

“No one can sell a fight like me. If me and him fought it would be the biggest payday of his life. The amount of hype going into it and the s*** talking.”

Danis will have to wait, as Paul gets set to fight Tommy Fury, brother of heavyweight champion Tyson, in December.

Paul recently used McGregor to mock fighter Claressa Shields, who lost her second MMA fight after she said she would “embarrass” him if they were to spar.

There has been trash talk between the pair for months and the GWOAT has said it would be a “slap in the face” to be on one of Paul’s undercards.

So it’s no surprise that the YouTuber has revelled in Shields’ first MMA loss. The boxer and MMA fighter fell to a defeat at the hands of Abigail Montes on Wednesday by split decision. It was the first time the American has lost since Savannah Marshall beat her in an amateur fight in 2012.

Paul said: “[It’s] karma. Shields is a loser. In MMA and even more so with her prima-donna attitude. The fake always gets exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor. She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning jiu-jitsu.”

